Palo Alto Networks Reinforces the Need for a New Zero Trust Approach Through Latest Campaign

Campaign featuring actress Gillian Anderson highlights the pervasive nature of cyber threats around us and the next-generation of zero trust cybersecurity that can stop them

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to bring everyday cyber risks to the forefront of public awareness, Palo Alto Networks , the global cybersecurity leader, launched today the next chapter of its "We've Got Next" omni-channel campaign. The company's new ad, called "Zero Trust with Zero Exceptions" features American-actress Gillian Anderson and reinforces the Palo Alto Networks continued innovation to bring the next generation of comprehensive Zero Trust security solutions to the enterprise.

Speaking on her involvement in the campaign, Gillian Anderson said, "Palo Alto Networks has a critical mission to make each day safer than the one before. In today's digital world, we all deserve the right to work and live without the fear of cyber threats. I'm thrilled to be working with the company leading the charge for a more secure digital world. "

"We are at a critical juncture in cybersecurity and have an opportunity to build the right security architectures for the future. With the world working from anywhere, using applications that are hosted in multiple clouds or data centers, the cyber attack surface has expanded significantly," said Palo Alto Networks Chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora. "The first generation of zero trust cybersecurity solutions can't keep up and are inconsistent. With this campaign we sought to highlight the urgency around cybersecurity and the importance of building a zero trust future with zero exceptions."

The ad was created with Palo Alto Networks Los-Angeles based agency of record TBWA\Chiat\Day. The agency touts its capabilities to help brands find their soul and place them in culture in unexpected ways. It's that shared vision for disruption that made Palo Alto Networks tap them to help put cybersecurity front and center for everyone.

The campaign debuts this week in conjunction with the RSA Conference, the world's leading information security conference in San Francisco, and will run across digital media over the next year.

