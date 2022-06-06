Cannabis Education Financing Now Available

Green Flower and Climb Credit Improve Affordability, Accessibility for Cannabis Career Training as Need for Skilled Workers Grows

VENTURA, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Flower , the leader in cannabis education, and Climb Credit , a new kind of student lending company focused on financing career-building programs, have joined forces to make cannabis education more affordable and accessible to students through a variety of financing options.

"We know that the number one barrier to entry for a successful career in cannabis is education, and the biggest roadblock to getting that education is cost," said Max Simon, CEO and co-founder of Green Flower. "Green Flower has long been searching for the right partner to bring simple, affordable, accessible financing options to prospective students at all of our higher education programs across the country. We are thrilled to now be working with Climb Credit to offer exactly that as we make career-changing cannabis education available to anyone who wants to take this journey."

With Climb, students at any of Green Flower's 18 (and soon to be more) university partners offering online cannabis education certificates can now finance up to their full tuition, removing the upfront cost that has kept so many from being able to enroll. Climb's loan process is simple and fully-online. The application takes less than five minutes to complete with the majority of funding decisions received almost immediately—with no impact on the applicant's credit score until after the loan is funded. This allows students to complete multiple applications and find the best rate.*

"Climb's mission is centered on affordability, accessibility, and inclusivity, which aligns perfectly with what Green Flower wants for their programs as well," said Casey Powers, CEO of Climb Credit. "Simply put, we help people access career-focused education when they otherwise would not be able to. In fact, 73% of Climb borrowers across all of our partners would not have attended their program without Climb financing.**"

Climb works with students from all kinds of credit backgrounds—including people without any credit to their name—to offer multiple ways to pay for their education. These include interest-bearing loans as well as a 0%-interest option at many programs.

"The cannabis industry is creating tens of thousands of exciting and lucrative career opportunities across the country, yet a significant shortage of qualified professionals exists," said Daniel Kalef, Green Flower's V.P. of Higher Education. "This partnership between Climb and Green Flower opens up cannabis education to so many more prospective students, with the cannabis industry as the ultimate beneficiary of having a significantly larger pool of qualified and credentialed workers to hire."

Learn more about Green Flower's online cannabis certificate programs at top schools across the United States, with Climb Credit financing available at all partner universities.

*To check the rates and terms you qualify for and your eligibility, Climb conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. Once a loan is accepted and funded, they will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.

**Based on over 5,000 survey responses. The data points include Climb's all-time survey respondents, with duplicate responders removed, who answered a question stating whether or not they would have been able to attend their program without Climb financing.

About Green Flower:

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today.

Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

About Climb Credit

Climb (NMLS# 1240013) is an innovative student payment platform that makes career creation and transformation more accessible, affordable, and accountable. Driven by a mission to empower individuals to unlock their career potential – no matter what their credit profile – Climb identifies programs and schools with a demonstrated ability to improve the earnings of their graduates. Then they provide learners with financing options that are priced and structured to meet the unique needs of those seeking career elevation and increased earning power.

Recognizing the dynamic and diverse nature of an economy in rapid change, Climb partners with schools that teach everything from cybersecurity to healthcare training, heavy machine operation to data science, and pilot training to coding. Climb and its partner schools are committed to an inspiring practicality that brings real career results as individuals Own Their Next chapter.

Contact: Adam Summers I 708.223.2336

SOURCE Green Flower