TROVE CRYPTO COIN LAUNCH SETS INDUSTRY STANDARD WITH 'UTILITIES'

MIAMI, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TROVE is a DAO that includes combined utilities unlike any other in the history of crypto currency. Industry leader and Trove Founder / CEO, Marcelo Sardina announces the launch of the unique coin setting a ground-breaking new standard in global digital currency. Trove DAO is available on trovedoa.com.

TROVE CRYPTO DAO SETS AN INDUSTRY STANDARD IN UTILITIES WITH VC OPPORTUNITIES & PERSONALIZED COIN CREATION

"We are proud to be at the forefront of the evolution DAO and bringing it back to blockchain," says Marcelo Sardina. "Our mission is to level the playing field for our users and provide them with numerous opportunities generally for only a select few, all under on decentralized governing body."

Utilities include, a DAO Governance enabling holders voting rights within the community. Through Defi-Staking, Trove users will receive rewards and interest generating passive income created from treasury profits.

An incubator for new projects, the DAO will vote on business investment projects applied for by coin holders. These decentralized in-house venture capital opportunities will be supported within the platform. Trove offers a lottery ticket through the website trovedoa.com, players entering have the opportunity to win an Ethereum jackpot. Each ticket is a unique NFT enabling buyer to sell on Opensea. This unique NFTicket project will have a "buyback" option for players making it the future of raffles.

In July, through TroveDao.com holders can create their own token with the click-of-a-button within a user-friendly vertical forming their own idea to the market utilizing the Trove eco-system.

About Marcelo Sardina

An eight-year veteran within the crypto industry he founded three projects bring each to a two billion market cap. He co-founded Wault Finance and was a principal at Certik. Sardina created "Crypto Expo" with the intention to educate new-comers and those already in the business to learn more on how to apply crypto into their everyday life. He founded the Miami Crypto Board and consults clients all throughout the world with headquarters in Miami where the education center opened in 2021.

