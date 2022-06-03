Recent Kickstarter Success Proves Outdoor Market Demand for Acteev® Technology

Nearly 1,500 backers from across the world pledged over $118,000 to bring first Acteev-powered product to life

HOUSTON, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acteev, an award-winning odor-fighting and sun protection technology, proves strong outdoor market demand with the recent Kickstarter success of the first Acteev-powered product. Across the world almost 1,500 backers pledged over $118,000 to bring the Coalatree Surray Sun Shirt to life.

Coalatree's Suray Sun Shirts made with Acteev showed high demand on Kickstarter and now are available for preorder. (PRNewswire)

Coalatree's sun shirts protect from UV rays and fight unwanted odors with the natural power of Acteev's zinc ions.

When searching for a technology partner for their sun shirt, Coalatree wanted to stay true to their company ethos and avoid chemical sprays and short-term solutions. By partnering with Acteev, they were able to utilize the natural power of zinc to create a revolutionary product designed to fight unwanted odors and protect against the sun's damaging rays.

"Being outdoor enthusiasts ourselves, premium innovation and sustainability are at the forefront of all we do. This is also true when it comes to the partners we choose, so Acteev was our number one choice. Together we were able to create a one-of-a-kind sun shirt, completely new to the market. The demand has been so strong, we are extending the line," shares Coalatree founder Charlie Bessey.

Proud recipient of a 2021 Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award, Acteev locks in the environmentally safe antimicrobial protection of zinc ions within superior nylon 6,6, creating yarns and fabrics that naturally provide UPF 50+ protection and combat odor-causing bacteria, mold and fungi. The technology protects textiles - from base layers and outerwear to sleeping bags and more - using one of nature's own elements.

Plus, unlike chemical applications that are coated or sprayed on, Acteev does not rely on any post-production treatment or after-market process. Instead, Acteev's zinc ions are embedded directly into the matrix of the molecules, providing protection that lasts the life of the product. This means Acteev performance textiles require less water in the manufacturing process while ensuring they remain as effective as day one.

With consumers continuing to request sustainable, long-lasting solutions, Acteev is enabling brands and designers to better serve market expectations with their superior technology. Beyond Coalatree's success, Acteev is currently working with high-fashion designers, entertainment personalities and professional athletic brands to bring their visions to life.

To learn more about Acteev technology and explore partnership capabilities, go to OR.Acteev.com.

