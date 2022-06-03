BIG3 WILL MINT FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FOREVER EXPERIENCE ACTION TOKEN - 'FEAT' - IN DROP TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, JUNE 10, AT 11 AM EDT

BIG3 WILL MINT FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FOREVER EXPERIENCE ACTION TOKEN - 'FEAT' - IN DROP TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, JUNE 10, AT 11 AM EDT

The Gold-Tier NFTs, now 'souped up' into FEATs, will drop at Mint.Big3.com

Additional benefits and utility have been added to maximize experiential value

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that the first-ever landmark Forever Experience Action Token (FEAT) providing the holder with benefits and exclusive access to the BIG3 for the duration of the league's life, will drop at 11 AM ET on Friday, June 10th, 2022 at Mint.Big3.com. This is the first time that FEATs will be available to the public via 375 Gold editions per team priced at $4,500 each. Following the sellout of those 375 editions, the league will drop 100-200 editions at a time for a total of 975 editions for each of the league's 12 teams. Once that inventory is exhausted, FEATS for these 12 teams will never be sold again by BIG3 regardless of how many years or decades the league thrives. Greater BIG3 success and longevity means more years of experiences and action provided by the FEAT NFT regardless of crypto volatility.

(PRNewsfoto/BIG3) (PRNewswire)

In addition to the benefits offered in the previously announced Gold-Tier, FEATs will also include several new and unique utilities including:

Revealed sale – Buyers select which of 12 teams they purchase and which communities they want to join

Limited supply – Only 375 Gold editions will be released, additional tokens will be available once sold out but once 975 have been sold per team, no more will ever be minted

Content generation –BIG3 highlights, interviews, footage, images, IP, and other content will be serviced to FEAT holders license-free, enabling owners to create content of their own

Brush Fire – Five Golds can be converted into a 'Brush Fire' FEAT and receive most benefits of the Fire-Tier

Lottery – 25 Fire Tiers will be dispersed among the FEATs, 1 in 75 Golds will receive a Championship ring if their team wins, and each year, 1 in 100 Golds will get a personal one-hour zoom with founders and/or players

"The BIG3 is once again changing the game," said BIG3 Co-founder, Ice Cube. "We are moving beyond NFTs, we are offering experiences and utilities that will live on as long as the BIG3 does, which could be forever. FEATs are the next big thing in the crypto space and our league is blazing the path forward and providing our fans with unprecedented value. This is the first step in the future of our league and I can't wait to meet all of our FEAT owners this summer."

This announcement follows the sale of multiple $25,000 Fire-Tier NFTs to renowned Crypto leaders and communities, including DeGods, Bill Lee and MyDoge/DogeCoin, Snoop Dogg and Ken Howery, Gary Vaynerchuk of VeeFriends, Krause House DAO, Sunny Madra, Kevin Rose and MOONBIRDS, King of Midtown, along with a team led by Wave Financial and their Bored Ape. These purchases are part of the league's offering of decentralized team ownership via blockchain technology. Current Gold-Tier owners will be upgraded to the FEAT and receive the same benefits as the tokens dropping on June 10th. They will be able to select their teams before the public drop.

"FEATs are the new wave," said BIG3 Co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz. "Access and utility are changing the NFT landscape and ushering in the next frontier of what value blockchain technology can deliver. This is the next stage of BIG3 leading sports into the future."

BIG3 is returning for its fifth season on June 18th for 11 weeks of FIREBALL3 action across 29 hours of live games on CBS and Paramount+. For more information about the FEAT, the upcoming public drop, and the league's fifth season, join the Discord here, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Palacios, hpalacios@hstrategies.com

Gaby Moran, gmoran@hstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIG3