School of Whales Brings Together Five of the Biggest Players in Downtown Miami's Revitalization for a Different Kind of Panel Discussion

MIAMI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 15th, five of the biggest players in the revitalization of Downtown Miami will gather in one room to discuss their vision for the transformation of this culturally and historically rich neighborhood.

DISRUPT—The Rebirth of Downtown panel (PRNewswire)

DISRUPT—The Rebirth of Downtown announces its expert panelists for this month's panel discussion: Moishe Mana–Founder & Chairman of Mana Common, Daniel Peña Giraldi—School of Whales COO & Stambul USA Principal, Mika Mattingly–Executive Managing Director at Urban Core, Juan Mullerat–Principal at Plusurbia Design, and Yair Levy–Head of Time Century Holdings LLC.

DISRUPT is hosted by School of Whales, a real estate crowdfunding platform hailed by Mayor Francis Suarez for being Miami born and female founded. The monthly speaker series is held on the third Wednesday of every month at Bar La Real to discuss intriguing topics often brushed off by mainstream culture. School of Whales believes that access to educational information is just as important as access to investment opportunities and provides this space for industry leaders and Miami locals to enjoy illuminating conversation over craft cocktails.

