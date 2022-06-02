Poseida Therapeutics Announces Virtual 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that its virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

The Annual Meeting will be held through a live webcast. Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 20, 2022, are entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting.

As provided in the Company's proxy materials, an online portal is available to stockholders at www.proxydocs.com/PSTX where stockholders can view and download the Company's proxy materials and 2021 Annual Report and vote their shares in advance of the Annual Meeting. Stockholders may also submit questions and vote their shares prior to the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting website.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register by 8:00 p.m. PT on June 14, 2022 at www.proxydocs.com/PSTX. To register, stockholders must enter the control number found on the proxy card in the materials sent to stockholders. After registration is complete, further instructions including a unique link to access the virtual Annual Meeting will be emailed. Poseida encourages stockholders to access the Annual Meeting prior to the start time in order to allow ample time for check-in procedures.

Below are additional details on how stockholders can participate in the virtual Annual Meeting:

Access the Annual Meeting website beginning at 12:45 p.m. PT on June 16, 2022 .

Vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting website.

Submit a question in advance of the meeting by visiting the Annual Meeting website and entering the stockholder's control number.

Whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting, Poseida Therapeutics urges each stockholder to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

