Pearl Meyer Adds Managing Director Joe McNeal to Executive Compensation Team

BOSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Meyer has added Joe McNeal as a managing director in the firm's executive compensation consulting practice. McNeal specializes in developing executive pay strategies, short- and long-term incentive plan designs, and addressing the broader human capital management matters that are of growing concern to compensation committees. He also has significant experience guiding companies to and through IPO or SPAC transactions.

An advisor to high-growth companies in the knowledge economy, McNeal advises management and compensation committees.

"Joe brings a depth of experience in compensation strategy and design for high-growth companies and he is a great addition to our team," said Pete Lupo, president of executive compensation consulting for Pearl Meyer. "His work in life sciences and his consultation to both private and public companies will help our firm expand services in that very dynamic industry, and support other clients undergoing rapid change."

As an advisor to high-growth companies in the knowledge economy, McNeal advises management teams and compensation committees on a broad range of issues including disclosure and regulatory issues, technical accounting issues, equity award valuation, and say-on-pay considerations. His clients range from early-stage pre-IPO startups to Fortune 500 companies.

"Pearl Meyer's approach to compensation is a great fit for my own philosophy and I'm eager to build on the firm's momentum," McNeal said. "The firm's emphasis on developing compensation programs that support long-term business strategy and organizational culture is more important than ever, especially given our increasingly challenging governance environment."

Before joining Pearl Meyer, McNeal was the life sciences executive compensation practice lead at Aon/Radford. He holds a BA from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and an MSc from the London School of Economics and Political Science. McNeal will be based in Denver.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of executive compensation with business and leadership strategy, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. Pearl Meyer's global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500 and FTSE 350. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, Rochester, and San Jose.

