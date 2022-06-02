NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel & Co., the award-winning leader in bridal and fashion fine jewelry, is proud to continue their philanthropic mission of "Giving Back" with the release of the Stronger Together bracelet. Available now, the sterling silver cuff bracelet, which retails for $199, will donate 100% of proceeds to Jewelers for Children benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America. Non-profit Make-A-Wish and their tens of thousands of donors, volunteers and supporters help fulfill the wishes of children with critical illness under the age of 18. Dedicated to creating a world that is happier and healthier, Gabriel & Co. stands ready to help.

Gabriel & Co. Stands Against Childhood Illness with Charitable Stronger Together Bracelet (PRNewswire)

A simple, timeless yet elegant design the Stronger Together bracelet features two intertwined strands representing the strength of togetherness and the power of humanity. JFC's membership support has allowed Make-A-Wish America to grant more than 1,940 life-changing wishes that changed the lives of kids, families and even communities. Gabriel & Co.'s past charitable campaigns have seen massive success thanks in part to celebrity fans such as Hayley Hasselhoff, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Vanessa Hudgens, Lyndon Smith and more. Raising more and $91,000 during the 2020 91>19 campaign and more than $50,000 during the 2021 Stronger Together necklace campaign, the New York based brand continues to set the industry standard in both design and philanthropy.

Both Jack and Dominick Gabriel, Co-Founders of Gabriel & Co., hope to attract and raise awareness of childhood illness to as many people as possible. "Our mission is to give back to powerful causes through our passion, fine jewelry. We were overwhelmed with the amazing response we received from our 91>19 bracelet campaign and our Stronger Together necklace campaign." states Jack. "We are delighted to be able to work with Jewelers for Children and Make-A-Wish on our newest design that is sure to bring faith, happiness and help to kids and families that need it the most," follows up Dominick.

David Rocha, Executive Director of Jewelers For Children, states: "We greatly appreciate the continued support of Gabriel & Co. They are always at the front of the line when it comes to helping JFC meet our mission of helping the children who need it most. Jack and Dominick personify what it means to come together and help others during these challenging times."

Stronger Together bracelet, created especially for Make-A-Wish America (JFC). Please spread the positive message. 100% proceeds for Jewelers for Children benefiting Make-A-Wish: https://www.gabrielny.com/make-a-wish

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at retailers nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

