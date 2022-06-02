DARDEN RESTAURANTS TO HOST FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL ON JUNE 23

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, June 23, 2022, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Rick Cardenas, CEO, and other senior management will discuss fourth quarter results, and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What: Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:30 am ET, Thursday, June 23, 2022



Where: https://app.webinar.net/odE52WZBJex



How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 1-800-263-0877 and provide the conference passcode 3401699.

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

