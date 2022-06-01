SureCall Partners with Precision Marketing Services, Inc. to Drive Wireless Carrier Relationships

The Partnership Will Allow SureCall to Further Expand Its Carrier Relationships and Position Its 5G Network Signal Boosters

FREMONT, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall , the technology leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, today announced that it has signed on a new representation firm, Precision Marketing Services, Inc. (PMi) to help drive wireless carrier relationships in 5G mmWave, C-band and beyond.

"We see 5G technology as being a main driver in advancing technological innovation. This partnership will allow us to strengthen our existing carrier relationships as well as gain new ones as SureCall continues to lead the market as it accelerates the growth of 5G to more people, in more places," said Laine Matthews, vice president of business development at SureCall. "We're very excited to partner with PMi, and leverage their team's deep technology sales background and expertise, along with its long-standing relationships with wireless carriers."

A technology leader in building reliable, cost-effective signal boosting technology, SureCall has more than 10 patents — with several more pending — and consistently outperforms competing products in independent testing. For 20 years, SureCall has been supplying 2G, 3G, 4G and now 5G signal boosters in high volume to serve the mobile marketplace from world-wide wireless carriers to end users.

Last year, Verizon announced that it deployed SureCall signal boosters to expand its service. To do this, SureCall developed the Horizon , a patent-pending 5G mmWave network signal booster — the most powerful and cost-effective of its kind. Horizon allows carriers to significantly increase the coverage area of a single base station by extending the range, helping to overcome obstructions, and fill coverage gaps. A Horizon network signal booster does not require any fiber backhaul, and consumes very little power, which makes solar a realistic power option.

"SureCall leads the way in 5G signal booster technology and PMi is very excited to partner with a company bringing this innovation to our valued customers. With wireless carriers choosing to manage their 5G densification with mmWave, SureCall's Horizon makes perfect sense to help accomplish this," said David Penna, owner and President of PMi. "We have decades of trust and experience providing world-class service and network solutions to our customers. SureCall's technology is set for tremendous growth in both the mmWave and C-band space and as the future 5G spectrum that will require a solution like the Horizon signal booster. We look forward to building on SureCall's technology, reputation and foundation of exceptional relationships."

PMi is a professional and technical Sales Representative organization promoting high-quality RF, microwave, power, electronic components/systems, and wireless communication products. Its primary market focus is directed towards wireless infrastructure, military/aerospace, industrial/medical and test and measurement across the eastern United States.

Learn more about SureCall's industry-leading technology and products at SureCall.com .

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters, and the technology leader in 5G development for the industry. SureCall is also a Verizon partner, working with the carrier on multiple projects including network infrastructure and consumer signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017, 2020 & 2022 CES Innovation Awards, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its experienced booster engineering and knowledge of the telecom infrastructure to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by our blog or visit us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Precision Marketing Services, Inc.

Precision Marketing Services, Inc., established in 1974, is a professional and technical Sales Representative organization promoting high-quality RF, Microwave, power, electronic components/systems, and wireless communication products. Our primary market focus is directed towards Wireless Infrastructure, Military/Aerospace, Industrial/Medical and Test & Measurement across the eastern USA. Our experienced sales force consists of product-knowledgeable Sales Engineers strategically located to help service our customers and principals. Outside staff is equipped for instant communication and access to the base office, principals, and customers. Inside personnel includes sales engineers, product line management, customer satisfaction administrators, and an on-site applications engineers.

