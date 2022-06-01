St. Croix Hospice Expands Further in Illinois with Acquisition in Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest hospice agency St. Croix Hospice is expanding service in Illinois after completing the acquisition of Lexington Hospice Care in Lombard. This marks the agency's third branch location in Illinois.

"Becoming a part of the Lombard community allows us to expand our service to more people searching for expert hands-on, personalized hospice care in the Chicago metropolitan area," said Heath Bartness, Chief Executive Officer of St. Croix Hospice. "With staff and volunteers already making an impact in the community, this team builds on the strength and quality of our existing Illinois teams in Rockford and Des Plaines to meet the growing need for hospice in Northeastern Illinois."

Recently, St. Croix Hospice earned the highest rating of four rings from the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization Quality Connections program. St. Croix Hospice is among only 13 agencies in the nation to earn the top honor, proving their existing and ongoing commitment to quality in hospice care.

"The Lombard hospice care team brings important culturally diversity to the agency," said Jennifer Lemere, RN, Director of Integration for St. Croix Hospice. Five languages other than English are spoken by members of the staff: Albanian, Arabic, Bulgarian, Romanian and Spanish. "We are proud to welcome this highly dedicated team to the St. Croix Hospice family and continue their commitment to providing exceptional care for this community," said Lemere.

St. Croix Hospice turned to Waller for legal and regulatory support and McBee Associates for clinical compliance in connection with this acquisition.

Since its founding in 2009, St. Croix Hospice has been expanding their mission of exceptional care throughout the Midwest. Their footprint now includes 50+ branches in 9 states. St. Croix Hospice's 1,200+ employees currently serve more than 3,000 patients with expert, compassionate care.

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions – including during evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

