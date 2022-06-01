REVEALED: First-Ever 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Introduction of Fifth Generation Toyota Hybrid System with increased performance + efficiency

Available in LE and XLE + New Sport Grades in S, SE and XSE

Exclusive All-Wheel Drive System with 194 horsepower and a manufacturer-estimated 37 combined MPG for all grades

PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota is expanding the Corolla Cross family by adding a healthy helping of performance and efficiency to an already incredible package. Based on the ever-popular Corolla sedan, the all-new 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid made its U.S. debut today, to provide even more options for entry SUV customers. The all-new 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, along with the gas model launched in 2021, will be assembled in the U.S. at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama – a brand new facility that will have the capacity to roll out up to 150,000 Corolla Cross vehicles per year.

Fifth Generation Hybrid System with Increased Performance

Available exclusively with all-wheel drive (AWD), the Corolla Cross Hybrid maximizes the inherent potential of the high-strength TNGA-C platform, enabling the all-new model to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride and outstanding spaciousness. What's more, the surprising cargo capacity gives it the versatility to accommodate life's adventures.

With the new Fifth Generation Toyota Hybrid System under the hood, coupled with the Electronic All-Wheel Drive system that's new to the Corolla nameplate, the new Corolla Cross Hybrid offers increased power and fuel-economy. With 194 horsepower and an 8.0 second 0-60 time, the Corolla Cross Hybrid is fun to drive while having an impressive manufacturer-estimated 37 combined miles per gallon for all grades.

Making the Grade

The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in three new grades: S, SE and XSE, as well as the familiar LE and XLE grades. The S and SE grades come standard with 17-inch Alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen, a sport-tuned suspension, LED head and tail lamps and smart key access. The SE grade adds privacy glass, roof rails and paddle shifters – not to mention standard Blind-Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). When moving up to the XSE grade, the Corolla Cross Hybrid's sportiest offering builds on the features of the SE and gains standard 18-inch Alloy wheels, premium LED head lamps, taillamps and fog lamps, Softex-trimmed seats with the addition of heated front seats and a power driver's seat.

For exterior color options for SE and XSE grades, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in four two-tone combinations: Sonic Silver/ Black Roof, Barcelona Red/ Black Roof, Blue Crush Metallic/ Black Roof and Acidic Blast/ Black Roof (all-new color). Additionally, Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in:

Wind Chill Pearl ( $425 extra-color cost)

Sonic Silver Metallic

Jet Black Mica

Barcelona Red Metallic

Cypress

Blue Crush Metallic

Inside, Corolla Cross' spacious interior offers many of the same desirable features as its sedan and hatchback siblings. In higher grades, the all-new model can be outfitted with a power moonroof, as well as either single- or dual-zone automatic climate control, with all grades featuring standard heating and air conditioning vents for rear seat passengers.

For interior color options, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid is offered in:

LE: Fabric-trimmed seats in Light Gray and Black

XLE: SofTex®-trimmed seats in Macadamia/Mocha or Black

S: Fabric-trimmed seats in Black/Gray

SE: Fabric-trimmed seats in Black/Gray or Black/Blue

XSE: SofTex®-trimmed seats in Black or Black/Blue

Distinctive Hybrid Appeal, Inside & Out

The all-new Corolla Cross Hybrid is sporty by nature, representing the perfect next step for this model line. From an engineering perspective, it offers an approachable exterior as well as a higher line-of-sight thanks to the revised TNGA-C platform. For the Sport grades, the Corolla Cross Hybrid offers eye-catching details that set it apart from its gas sibling, such as unique front and rear styling. It's available with two-toned paint and available 18-inch alloy wheels… with sporty looks that are destined to standout… But we couldn't stop there.

Now Standard for Corolla Cross – Newest Toyota Multimedia System

Standard across all Corolla Cross grades for 2023 is the new Toyota Multimedia System, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and added USB-C charge ports to keep all your devices ready for action.

Thanks to the Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team, Corolla Cross drivers will be at the ready thanks to a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including being Over-the-Air (OTA) updatable. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With the available Connected Service Drive Connect trial or subscription, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the Corolla Cross has an available Wi-Fi Connect subscription that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the Corolla Cross into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect trial or subscription also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

Standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

In addition to collision protection provided by the TNGA-C platform, all 2023 Corolla Cross models comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota's suite of active safety systems, which includes enhancements made possible by system sensors with improved detection capability. The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection is also capable of detecting motorcyclists in certain conditions. When making a turn or approaching an intersection, the system is designed to detect forward or laterally approaching oncoming vehicles and provides audio/visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions. Improved lane recognition delivers refined performance of Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Lane Tracing Assist.

Corolla Cross will be equipped with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist is designed to notify the driver via audible and visual alerts and slight steering force if it senses the vehicle is leaving the lane without engaging a turn signal. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist uses visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Automatic High Beams are designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist is designed to recognize certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and display them on the multi-information display (MID).

Toyota's Rear Seat Reminder comes standard on all grades. The feature can note whether a rear door was opened within 10 minutes of the vehicle being turned on, or at any time after the vehicle has been turned on, with a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes.

In addition to the TSS 3.0 system, other standard safety features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard.

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2023 Corolla Cross also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years of Roadside Assistance, unlimited mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

