Ocean Springs Man Using His Facial Hair to Support Fellow Adoptive Parents

For every FREE beard trim at mobile barbershop, men's grooming leader Wahl will donate $100 to adoption charity

STERLING, Ill., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Springs, Miss., native and proud adoptive dad Jonathan Brannan earned ultimate beard bragging rights when his whiskers won him the national title of 'Wahl Man of the Year' in 2020. Brannan used his $20,000 prize money to complete the adoption of his new son — who arrived in April 2021. Since then, Brannan and his beard have been keeping busy, donating time to raise money for the 1720Foundation, an organization that helps families cover the many unexpected costs that come with adoption. In honor of his good deeds, and in conjunction with Wahl's mission to make the world a better – or bearder – place to live, the company is bringing its mobile barbershop to Brannan's hometown for the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce's Red, White & Blueberry Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (central). For every FREE facial hair trim Wahl will donate $100 to the adoption charity.

Wahl will be parking its mobile barbershop at the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce’s Red, White & Blueberry Festival on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (central). The public is invited to visit the barbershop; and for every FREE beard trim Wahl will donate $100 to the 1720Foundation, an organization that helps families cover the many unexpected costs that come with adoption. Jonathan Brannan is pictured getting his beard trimmed at the barbershop in 2021. (PRNewswire)

"The graphics on our mobile barbershop say it all — Wahl's goal is to 'Make the World a Bearder Place'," said Steven Yde, division Vice President for Wahl. "What does that mean? This year we're traveling the country and visiting past 'Wahl Man of the Year' winners — like Jonathan — who are doing good in the world; and we're celebrating them by hosting beard grooming events that will further support their charitable efforts. Along the way, we'll be looking for another bearded do-gooder to be named our next 'Wahl Man of the Year.'"

According to Brannan, "This event is a great way to put those fantastic facial follicles to good use. I encourage everyone who can, to put the razor down right now and get ready to come out for a free trim. Every single hair that's trimmed means more funds for families going through the adoption process, which is an expensive journey! Wahl has been such a blessing to our family through this contest, and we know this event will have an impact on even more families."

Who will be the next 'Wahl Man of the Year'?

For the last 15 years Wahl's been doing annual contests to find the 'Wahl Man of the Year.' Over the years the contests have differed, but the prize-winning moniker has remained the same. This bearded brotherhood of 'Wahl Men' is full of fantastic facial hair, but it's also full of interesting men, doing interesting things to make the world a better place. So, when it came time to find the next 'Wahl Man of the Year,' the benevolent acts of past winners like Jonathan Brannan inspired this year's Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest.

Men with beards have until June 6, 2022, to submit a video of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity on the contest entry page at https://bit.ly/BenevolentBeards, they can also get to the page by visiting the @WahlGrooming Facebook or Instagram pages. What kind of charity? As long as it's a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities will be considered. So whether you're an animal advocate or helping humans, you have the chance to put your good grooming toward goodwill.

After the entry period Wahl will select 5 finalists, and each will win $500 for themselves, and $500 for their charity. In addition, they'll receive a Wahl Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Trimmer and a starter kit of Wahl's new Beard Care line. Things get really exciting in mid-July when public votes help determine which finalist wins the Grand Prize of $20,000 for themselves and $5,000 for their charity.

For more information about the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest, or for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 103rd anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

This year the Wahl Mobile Barbershop is traveling the country and visiting past ‘Wahl Man of the Year’ winners — like 2020 winner Jonathan Brannan — who are doing good in the world; and we’re celebrating them by hosting beard grooming events that will further support their charitable efforts. Brannan used his $20,000 prize money to complete the adoption of his new son — who arrived in April 2021. (PRNewswire)

