Nielsen's Gracenote Quantifies Program Bingeability, Tracks Streaming Availability Through New Content Analytics Datasets

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, the content solutions pillar of Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), introduced Distribution Dynamics and Program Availability Archive, new datasets which help content owners and buyers optimize program licensing and acquisition strategies as TV viewership booms. Complementing Gracenote's existing Content Analytics offerings, these syndicated datasets provide the content marketplace insights into characteristics of programming that drives consumption and historical availability enabling data-driven decision-making.

A paradigm shift is underway in terms of how content owners and buyers approach program development, licensing, acquisition and distribution decisions. The new thinking prioritizes understanding of why certain content resonates with viewers and what drives engagement. Clarity on the characteristics of content that drive viewership and understanding the historical placement of content are key to generating the maximum value out of programming in the future.

Gracenote Distribution Dynamics sheds light on how individual streaming and broadcast programs are consumed by evaluating the following characteristics:

Bingeability - Measures the average number of TV show episodes watched per day to quantify viewer propensity to consume multiple episodes in a row

Loyalty - Captures the number of minutes and percentage of available content viewed per month to highlight viewer likeliness to stick with a program

Program Similarity - Identifies programs that resemble other programs based on lookalike thematic characteristics, viewing audiences and historical performance

Leveraging this intelligence, streaming services and networks can optimize slate management through visibility into what content is better suited for viewer acquisition versus viewer retention, or what types of programming better resonate with certain audiences. Media companies and studios can solve content distribution challenges by understanding what programming to create or license to maximize viewership. Studios, streaming services and networks can answer content development questions by identifying underserved viewership segments.

Gracenote Program Availability Archive provides clear visibility into the past placement of content across various streaming services to help inform future distribution decisions. Historical information, available for the past five years includes:

Program and episode titles

Unique Gracenote content identifiers (IDs)

Original air dates

Availability start and end dates

Season and episode numbers

Using the Gracenote Program Availability Archive, content creators, licensors and buyers can see program release scheduling, stacking, windowing and removal information and develop go-forward content strategies. Additionally, this information enables whitespace analysis capabilities and comparisons between owned content catalogs and those of competitors.

"As the streaming business continues to put huge investment into creating content, we are seeing the need for new metrics and insights to help guide monetization efforts," said Simon Adams, Chief Product Officer at Gracenote. "Gracenote's Content Analytics solutions, including our new Distribution Dynamics and Program Availability Archive datasets, meet these needs by providing owners and buyers trusted data and intelligence to inform decision-making around their content strategies."

The Gracenote Content Analytics suite of offerings provide a holistic platform for analytics across content catalogs. Anchored by Inclusion Analytics and Audience Predict , the portfolio helps creators, buyers and distributors develop, release and promote content for their target audiences in the smartest possible ways. All products and datasets leverage Gracenote's industry-leading program metadata and content IDs linked to Nielsen's currency-grade audience measurement, offerings that are widely used and trusted by the media marketplace.

Gracenote is the content solutions pillar of Nielsen providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler.

Gracenote will showcase its Content Analytics solutions and datasets to video content production and distribution executives at NATPE Hollywood in Los Angeles on June 1, 2022. Learn more at https://www.natpe.com/hollywood/ .

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

