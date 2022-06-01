IT COSMETICS LAUNCHES “CONFIDENCE AT WORK” TO HELP BUILD WOMEN’S CONFIDENCE IN THE WORKPLACE

The Beauty Brand Commits to Empowering Women to Reframe their Inner Critic and Making Confidence-Building Resources Accessible to Everyone at Work

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IT Cosmetics launches Confidence at Work, an initiative that builds on the brand's longstanding mission of empowering women to feel their most confident every day. The new commitment is dedicated to helping women reframe their inner critic and build their self-confidence by providing tools and resources related to the workplace, in partnership with The American Confidence Institute. IT Cosmetics is excited to announce the Founder of The American Confidence Institute, Alyssa Dver, will serve as the brand's official Confidence Educator. Together, the brand is proud to be taking action in the workplace, where 1 in 2 women say they don't feel confident right now*

An inner critic can be detrimental to career success – holding people back from seeking promotions, applying for new opportunities, or negotiating their worth. Confidence at Work aims to bring awareness to this confidence crisis affecting women at work while encouraging them to flip the script on the negative voice in their head, which causes doubt and uncertainty for so many.

"At IT Cosmetics, we believe everyone deserves to feel their most confident," says Amy Whang, US General Manager, IT Cosmetics. "That's why we're thrilled to extend our confidence-building efforts into the workplace, where so many hardworking women are struggling with confidence. Our hope is that women feel seen, heard and supported through the conversation that we are starting and will benefit from the tools and resources we are providing."

"When research from The American Confidence Institute revealed that women don't reach their confident best until they are 60 years old, we knew it was time to join forces to help shorten this process," says Kristen Comings, SVP of Global Consumer Engagement at IT Cosmetics. "We want women to feel confident as they start, build and maintain their careers."

As part of the toolkit available at https://www.itcosmetics.com/confidence-at-work.html, IT Cosmetics partnered with ACI to develop a library of confidence-building content. Included in the toolkit is a NEW Confidence at Work video series hosted by Alyssa Dver, that will educate on the brain science around building self-confidence and debunk the myths behind having real confidence at work. Throughout each episode, women will be provided with practical tips and empowering techniques on how to build confidence at work. Additionally, a collection of articles, written by Dver, will focus on relevant themes women face while navigating the workplace and their personal ambitions. Article topics include: How to Be Confident in an Interview, The Difference Between Competence and Confidence and What Comes First – Success or Confidence?"

Next month, IT Cosmetics will launch a custom Confidence at Work Self-Assessment, powered by research and insights from The American Confidence Institute. The assessment will ask questions related to real at-work scenarios and provide a personalized report with confidence coaching commentary and confidence-building tips. The self-assessment will provide a custom analysis – versus a score – and is encouraged to be retaken after implementing practical tips and techniques, as a tool to monitor confidence levels over time.

"Confidence is not just a buzz word or empowered by someone else's experience – it's a skill anyone can learn, at any age, in any career. When someone is confident, they have real influence. They can more easily get what they want, value, and need. Authentic confidence enables authenticity, trust, and respect. That's why I believe having confidence at work is so important," says Dver. "I have spent my career helping people, including employees at the major Fortune 500 companies, learn the skill of having real confidence. Now, I am thrilled to partner with IT Cosmetics to give even more women the confidence they need to succeed at work."

To further support Confidence at Work, IT Cosmetics is partnering with Kiva for the second year in a row. Kiva is an international nonprofit that works to expand financial access to help underserved communities thrive through crowdfunded microloans. Starting Wednesday June 8, 2022, IT Cosmetics is fueling women's confidence through Kiva by matching crowdfunded loans (up to $350,000) to underserved women business owners. By 2030, IT Cosmetics commits to lending over $3 million to this important cause.

Confidence at Work is a currently U.S. initiative, with plans to activate in all IT Cosmetics global markets next year. For more information about Confidence at Work, visit https://www.itcosmetics.com/confidence-at-work.html.

ABOUT IT COSMETICS

Innovative Technology is IT. Our mission is to make the world more beautiful through our products, through our actions and through our belief that everyone is beautiful and deserves to feel their most beautiful. Developed with plastic surgeons' insights and dermatologists' ingredient and skincare expertise, IT Cosmetics creates problem-solving, skin-loving makeup and skincare products that give you real results. IT exists to empower you to feel your most confident! Currently available in over 20 countries, IT Cosmetics is continuing to grow its global footprint.

For more information on IT Cosmetics, visit itcosmetics.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CONFIDENCE INSTITUTE

American Confidence Institute (ACI) trains growth-minded individuals to coach and self-coach using brain science-based tools and techniques. The content used in all ACI eclasses, keynotes, workshops, and an ICF-accredited coaching certification program has been endorsed by experts at Harvard Medical School, MIT, Yale, Wharton and dozens of top business leaders. Founded in 2015, ACI has so far trained over 350,000 individuals and certified more than 400 coaches from around the world. Learn more at www.AmericanConfidenceInstitute.com

ABOUT KIVA

Kiva is a global nonprofit that brings people together to invest in lasting impact. Kiva connects individuals, institutional investors, and corporations with global opportunities to invest in humanity—when and where it will make the greatest collective impact. With as little as $5, you can help women, refugees and small businesses across the globe build a better future for individuals, their families and communities. Join two million people who have invested $1.7 billion in real dreams and real opportunity around the world.

**KPMG Women's Leadership Report, 2021

