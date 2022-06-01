Family Research Council Launches The Washington Stand, A News and Commentary Outlet

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council (FRC) today is launching a brand-new digital media outlet named The Washington Stand . Like FRC, The Washington Stand is based in Washington, D.C. and is published by FRC, whose mission is to advance faith, family, and freedom in public policy and the culture from a biblical worldview. The platform will feature multiple types of content, including original reporting, news analysis, political and biblical commentary, videos, podcasts among others. The FRC-branded outlet was created to address a void in the lack of a digital news outlet to help inform Christians from a biblical worldview.

The Washington Stand will complement Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, a national daily one-hour TV and radio broadcast program that Family Research Council President Tony Perkins has hosted for the last nine years.

On the launch of The Washington Stand, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins commented:

"The institutional bias of the 'legacy media' has spawned a revolution in news not seen since the advent of cable news. As the anti-Christian, anti-moral bias of the media has reached a fevered pitch, more and more Christians are seeking out news content that is aligned with their biblical worldview rather than attacking it. They are looking for news and information that they can trust and that will enable them to better understand the times in which we live. The Washington Stand is not just something FRC wants to do, this something we have to do because America has found itself at a time when legacy media can no longer be relied upon. And social media is silencing conservative viewpoints, while at the same time claiming to be the town hall of this generation. Biblically-informed Christians need news sources they can trust, and the Washington Stand seeks to meet that need.

"God is our basis for the truth but unfortunately too many Christians have not been trained to go back to the Scripture and dig into the foundation. As a result, they go silent in the face of a world and news media that has intentionally sought to marginalize their views. The Washington Stand is a means to embolden Christians who are motivated to engage and serve the broader culture because of their Christian faith. The Washington Stand is a means to embolden Christians to boldly speak the truth and engage our culture to transform it for God's glory whether it be in their workplaces, public office or anywhere else," concluded Perkins.

The Washington Stand Editor-in-Chief Jared Bridges also commented:

"Our objective with The Washington Stand is to equip followers of Jesus with truth and wisdom so that they can rest assured that they have the truth from a source they can trust."

