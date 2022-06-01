Douglas Elliman Launches Custom Digital and Social Advertising Solution AdPro

Powered by Purlin, a New Valley Ventures PropTech Investment, AdPro Enhances Agents' Ability to Promote Listings, Target Buyers, Grow Reach and Boost Lead Gen

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today the launch of AdPro, a new custom-built digital ad publishing solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help agents more effectively promote properties, target potential buyers, expand their reach and generate more leads. AdPro is powered by Purlin, one of the first companies to receive funding from New Valley Ventures, the PropTech investment arm of Douglas Elliman Inc.

"As a business built on empowering agents to grow their businesses, we are continuously looking for new tools and technologies to give them an edge," said Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Elliman Realty. "We can't wait to see what opportunities and possibilities AdPro will unlock for them."

Featuring a simple and intuitive interface, AdPro enables agents to quickly and easily produce and publish ads on-the-go for Facebook, Instagram and Google.

"So much of sales and marketing is about telling powerful stories, and our agents are some of the best storytellers around," said Stephanie Garbarini, Chief Marketing Officer, Douglas Elliman Realty. "AdPro will help them to share their stories more efficiently and ensure they are seen by the right people."

AdPro's propriety AI models track lookalike high-intent audiences, as well as engagement with similar listings and related interests, in order to target likely buyers in the market for real estate. Agents can select from a menu of packages preset with finely tuned targeting and optimal duration to maximize the impact of a promoted listing.

"AI is profoundly transforming the way we do business and with AI enhanced AdPro, we are delivering our agents a more qualified and intentional pool of buyers for of their exclusive listings," said Connie Mui-Reilly, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Douglas Elliman Realty.

"Our commitment to developing and investing in AI-powered PropTech like AdPro will ensure we stay at the leading edge of innovation," added Dan Sachar, Managing Director of New Valley Ventures LLC and Vice President of Enterprise Innovation at Douglas Elliman Inc. "We are excited to see our investment in Purlin come to life via this exciting platform."

AdPro also fosters greater collaboration and transparency with sellers by sharing real-time performance and traffic reports for the ads promoting their properties.

Douglas Elliman will begin rolling out AdPro to agents on a regional basis in the coming weeks.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the New York metropolitan area, which includes New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey and the Hamptons, and the sixth largest in the U.S., with operations in California, Colorado, Texas, Nevada, Florida and Massachusetts. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at www.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at www.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

