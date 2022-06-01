Baptist Health South Florida and Mind Body Social kick off in-person, 55+ wellness series in Palm Beach County

MIAMI, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baptist Health South Florida in partnership with Mind Body Social Events announced today the start of in-person, wellness programming for the 55+ community throughout Palm Beach County. The event series titled the 55+ Wellness Series powered by Baptist Health Foundation offers a diverse and inclusive selection of activities for wellbeing designed for today's modern, wellness-minded active adults.

"Our mission at Mind Body Social is to positively impact as many people through our wellness programming, and we are grateful for this opportunity to increase awareness for the active adult community in Palm Beach County," said Jose Antonio Hernandez, co-founder of Mind Body Social Events. "Our goal is to inspire the 55+ community in the Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Palm Springs, Lake Worth and Ocean Ridge areas to join an innovative and engaging wellness program created just for them and free to them."

The 55+ Wellness Series powered by Baptist Health Foundation encourages healthy behavior and fosters preventive care while adapting to lifestyle changes. The overall goal of the series is to promote physical and mental well-being throughout the Palm Beach County community and is offered exclusively for residents ages 55 and older in the City of Boynton Beach, the City of Delray Beach, the Village of Palm Springs, the City of Lake Worth Beach, and the Town of Ocean Ridge.

In line with Baptist Health South Florida's standing commitment to offering easily accessible wellness programs around South Florida, the 55+ Wellness Series powered by Baptist Health Foundation features a selection of fitness classes curated by the Mind Body Social team including: Zumba, Tai Chi, Yoga, Jazzercise, and Barre, among others. Additionally, the series addresses wellness topics including mindfulness and nutrition.

The series began with online-only programming in January and kicked off the in-person events this May. It will be offered through December of this year. Full schedule and more information on the 55+ Wellness Series powered by Baptist Health Foundation is available here .

