AccuWeather Deploys API3 Airnode Bringing Weather Data Directly to Blockchain Applications

For the first time, decentralized applications will receive AccuWeather's world-class weather data directly through Airnode's first-party architecture

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather , the world's most accurate and most used weather source, today launched its AccuWeather API in collaboration with API3 , a leading first-party blockchain oracle solution, providing a seamless Web3 wrapper that enables Web API providers to offer AccuWeather's world-class weather data directly on-chain. The deal empowers AP13 to deliver the most accurate weather forecast and warning data to decentralized applications (dApps) to benefit users and community members.

By running its own oracle node, AccuWeather will further establish itself as a foundational data provider in the developing dApp space through direct interaction with decentralized developers and data consumers, demonstrating the value, impact and breadth of weather data across various platforms and applications. The technology's first-party architecture also offers easily scalable solutions as AccuWeather looks to increase data production and delivery to users and communities.

AccuWeather's partnership with API3 creates a new opportunity to control its own oracle node that serves data to end-users. The newly accessible direct-to-consumer connection is another significant step forward for AccuWeather as an industry-leading innovator and as it establishes its presence in Web3.

With API3's Airnode, the AccuWeather API will seamlessly provide Web3 developers with its numerous weather-related endpoints. This data can be leveraged across a number of dApps serving user needs including:

Parametric Insurance: For insurance operations automated and processed leveraging blockchain technologies, such as crop protection or travel insurance, accurate weather data identifying a severe natural trigger or pattern is often critical to the efficiency and accuracy of processing claims and providing relief – often in circumstances when time is of the essence.





Simulated Metaverse Experiences: As metaverse experiences continue to enhance and more closely emulate real-world occurrences, interactive events based in specific simulated locations will require accurate weather data to bolster realism.





Weather Derivatives: Accounting for, and indexing, historical weather patterns and referencing accurate data to predict forthcoming forecasts are key components to the success and accuracy of weather derivatives, and they are impactful for organizations looking to hedge against risks related to significant weather disruption.

For data consumers, the first-party oracle model offers improved user transparency; data is delivered directly from one reputable source versus an intermediary providing aggregated information from anonymous origins, and lower costs for data consumers due to fewer entities involved in the information exchange process (intermediary, additional API providers).

"The application and use of AccuWeather's weather data, leveraged independently on an API oracle, has the potential to make lasting impacts through a range of industries and even in emerging markets," said AccuWeather Senior Vice President of Business Development, Paul Lentz. "As one of the first major weather data and forecast providers to enter the blockchain space, we have a unique view into the demand and usage of the marketplace which puts us on a strong footing as we explore new opportunities for growth and how we can better serve users."

"As legacy organizations and new projects alike turn to blockchain technology to enhance or innovate processes, the need for transparent and reliable data has increased tremendously, and AccuWeather is a prime example of commitment to bringing value to the decentralized space – straight from the source, directly to dApps," said Heikki Vänttinen, co-founder of API3. "We look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the AccuWeather API across all sectors, from insurance to lifelike experiences in the metaverse."

To learn more about API3 and Airnode, visit https://api3.org/airnode .

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather®, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as the AccuWeather.com® website and AccuWeather mobile application, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel and AccuWeather NOWTM streaming service. AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally.

AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® forecasts with Minute by Minute® updates and Superior Accuracy™, the patented AccuWeather RealFeel® temperature and current conditions, and AccuWeather RealImpact™ scale for Hurricanes. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

AccuWeather, AccuWeather.com, RealFeel, MinuteCast, Minute by Minute, Minute by Minute Forecasts, Up to the Minute, and WinterCast are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, RealFeel Shade, AccuWeatherIQ, RealImpact, AccuWeather RealImpact Scale, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather MinuteCast, AccuWeather Network, AccuWeather NOW, and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names, and logos are the property of their respective owners.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store . The AccuWeather iOS app is free at the Apple store .

Visit accuweather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts, weather news and information.

About API3

The API3 Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) leading the movement from legacy third-party oracle networks to first-party oracle solutions that deliver more security, efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Powered by Airnode first-party oracles, API3's Decentralized APIs (dAPIs) are decentrally controlled and blockchain-native data feeds with quantifiable security.

