Universal Music Group N.V. Announces Baa1/BBB Long Term Credit Ratings from Moody's and S&P

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or the "Company") announced today that Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Prime-2 short term credit rating and a Baa1 long term credit rating with stable outlook to UMG, and S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") assigned the Company an A-2 short term credit rating and BBB long term credit rating with stable outlook.

UMG considers these investment grade ratings as supportive of its financing strategy and is committed to maintaining an investment grade rating.

Boyd Muir, UMG's EVP, CFO and President of Operations, commented: "We are pleased that, in the inaugural ratings since our public listing, the rating agencies have recognised our strong credit attributes. Both agencies highlighted our leadership in the music industry, best-in-class catalogue, recurring and well-diversified revenue streams and low leverage as key drivers of these solid ratings. The Baa1/BBB rating assignment is another positive recognition in our early days as a stand-alone publicly listed company."

UMG was advised by Bank of America during both credit rating processes.

The full press releases are available on the Moody's and S&P websites.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

