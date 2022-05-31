Hexaware is a proud Snow Row Partner at the Snowflake Summit 2022

ISELIN, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, one of the fastest-growing next-generation digital transformation providers, is proud to sponsor the Snowflake Summit 2022 in Las Vegas. Starting June 13, the four-day Summit is Snowflake's biggest event of the year, with more than 12,000 attendees. Snowflake customers, partners, and industry peers will gather to collaborate around data, with the goal of developing new data products, apps, and cutting-edge solutions that will help drive businesses forward.

At the event, Hexaware will be launching Crystal, its proprietary accelerator for Snowflake modernization. Crystal will help businesses accelerate, optimize, innovate and speed time to value on their data cloud journey. The IP is a game-changer for end-to-end enterprise transformation powered by Amaze® for Data and AI, Hexaware's enterprise data management platform for seamless migration of data warehouse and analytics ecosystems to the cloud. Crystal enables an optimized data cloud experience, with its automation-led approach offering substantial TCO and implementation cost savings.

As a Snow Row Partner, Hexaware helps future-ready businesses connect data silos to Snowflake storage solutions for integrated access anytime, anywhere. Their data cloud experts will be in person at the event to answer all questions about making the most of Snowflake data with their connectivity solutions.

During the four-day conference, Hexaware will be showcasing its thought leadership expertise at exhibit booth #1109c. To know more about how Hexaware can help enterprises rapidly migrate their data to Snowflake's Data Cloud in an accelerated and cost-efficient way, check out their Snowflake services spectrum .

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.