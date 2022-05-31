GM Defense Strengthens Global Offerings by Expanding into Canada

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense LLC is expanding its global strategy to Canada, leveraging the existing relationships of GM Canada along with the advanced technologies and capabilities of its parent company, General Motors, with the aim of delivering efficient and innovative solutions to international military, security and government customers.

GM Defense’s Infantry Squad Vehicle developed for the U.S. Army (PRNewswire)

Leveraging GM's $35 billion corporate investment in transformational technologies, GM Defense is well-positioned to support international growth with its defense and government customers. GM has invested $6 billion since 2009 to update its Canadian manufacturing facilities, including the reopening of Oshawa Assembly and investments to convert CAMI Assembly into Canada's first large-scale commercial electric vehicle manufacturing plant. Benefitting from these investments, GM Defense is positioned to have the agility to meet Canadian defense requirements with potential made-in-Canada solutions.

"GM's world-class manufacturing and engineering resources in Canada make this collaboration a natural next step for expanding our global presence," said Steve duMont, GM Defense president. "We have a seamless partnership with GM Canada that will enable us to deliver highly customized solutions to meet the unique requirements of Canadian defense and government customers. We understand that the Canadian military procurement process requires significant investments in country, and we're confident that GM's current and future investments will help us meet our Industrial Technological Benefit obligations in support of our Canadian customers."

Working as one team alongside GM Canada, Bradley Watters, GM Defense's new vice president of International Business Development and Pete Johnson, GM Defense's new vice president of Integrated Vehicles Business Development, will lead military customer engagements on behalf of GM Defense in Canada and more broadly across the globe.

GM Defense will be showcasing some of its solutions and discussing its capabilities at Canada's global defense and security trade show hosted by Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries in Ottawa on June 1-2, 2022. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GM Defense LLC

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and mobility and autonomy solutions to global defense, security and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GM Defense LLC