Ampro Industries, Inc., Perfecting the Hair Industry with Styling Tools

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampro Industries, Inc., in conjunction with international braider, Stasha Harris of Magic Fingers Studio in Brooklyn, NY, adds its signature red 6-pack parting and styling combs to the Shine 'n Jam® Magic Fingers™ for Braider's collection—the durable styling tool that stylists are going to want in their hand!

"The Shine 'n Jam® Magic Fingers™ parting and styling comb is the comb for all braiders, hairstylist and at home users," said Stasha Harris. "I had everyone's best interest at heart when creating these combs, from the sharp pointy tail to the ruler on the back that aids in achieving even sections when braiding. This is a unique comb and a game changer."

The first step to perfect braids is perfect parts. This fine-tooth comb is designed with key components that makes hair styling easy and efficient.

"These strong, durable combs are the perfect tool for braiding and styling needs. Each comb is designed with a half inch gap that makes parting easy and on the back of the comb is a ruler," said Robert E. Lee, SVP of Sales for Ampro, "These combs were designed with the stylist in mind."

In the Shine 'n Jam® Magic Fingers™ collection is Edge Magic, an edge control with silk protein and Abyssinian oil; a moisturizing, non-flaking Conditioning Gel that now comes in an 8-ounce and 16-ounce; a Setting Mousse with wheat protein, avocado and jojoba oils; and a Finishing Sheen which contains safflower and argan oils; and now parting and styling combs. The new Shine 'n Jam® Magic Fingers™ Parting and Styling combs is available for purchase in local beauty supplies nationwide.

"From parting and prepping to polished and picture-ready, Shine 'n Jam® Magic Fingers™ is truly the trusted brand from start to finish," said Mackenzie Walker, Communications Coordinator for Ampro, "The proof is in the gel!"

About Ampro Industries, Inc.

Based in Memphis, TN, Ampro Industries, Inc., is a manufacturer of multicultural hair and personal care products that focus on the unique needs of its consumers. Ampro is committed to delivering reliable, top-quality hair and skin care solutions for multigenerational families.

Ampro products are available in mass market and beauty supply outlets throughout the US, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, South and Central America. The product line includes over 60 unique hair and skin care items, including the beloved Ampro® Pro Styl® Protein Styling Gels, Shine 'n Jam® conditioning gels, Clear Ice®, the Pro Styl® line of hair accessories, Ultra Glow®, Long Aid®, Ampro's Beautiful Child, and so much more.

