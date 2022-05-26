TTEC Canada Wins Business Intelligence Group 2022 Organization of the Year

Recognized for Excellence in Customer Service

DENVER, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced it has been named the Organization of the Year in the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group in Canada.

TTEC is a valued partner helping brands build strong relationships with clients and customer alike. As a trusted advisor, TTEC offers a fully integrated approach to CX technology and support services including the flexibility to supplement existing teams.

"TTEC is thrilled to be recognized as the premier organization and partner in delivering exceptional employee and customer experiences across Canada," said Regina Paolillo, TTEC Global Chief Operating Officer. "We know that every customer interaction is an opportunity to provide an extraordinary experience, and we've built our success around a deep commitment to delighting our clients and their customers."

"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize TTEC as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsourced partners, and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months. TTEC's additional award wins include:

TTEC Canada for Outsource Partner of the Year

Iffat Nakkad for Manager of the Year

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for digital CX transformation. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

