Tint World® announces state-of-the-art renovations at Loves Park store

Upgraded National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise reopens to continue serving Illinois' second-largest metro area

LOVES PARK, Ill., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, announces the renovation and re-opening of its Love Park location serving Illinois' second-largest metropolitan area.

Owner Danny Shenko has renovated and reopened Tint World® Loves Park to provide the greater Rockford area with premier automotive aftermarket accessories and styling and window-tinting services. (PRNewswire)

Under owner Danny Shenko, Tint World® Loves Park provides the greater Rockford area with premier automotive aftermarket accessories and styling and window-tinting services.

Shenko, Tint World®'s 2017 Franchisee of the Year, has extensively renovated the location and installed state-of-the-art equipment to enhance Tint World®'s industry-leading service and customer experience.

"I'm proud not only to expand Tint World®'s presence in Illinois, but to offer this newly upgraded facility for customers and neighbors in the Loves Park and Rockford community," Shenko said. "The effort and vision we've put into this space have transformed it into the ideal environment to experience Tint World®'s comprehensive range of auto styling and performance products and services. It reflects our commitment to our community and Tint World®'s dedicated support of the success of its franchisees."

Tint World® Loves Park is located at 1510 E Riverside Blvd, Loves Park, IL 61111. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about what the store offers, call (815) 940-8000 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/il/loves-park-055/.

"Danny has shown a passion for providing the best products and services to drivers and vehicle owners in the Loves Park and Rockford communities," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "This is his fourth Tint World® location, and he and his teams are important parts of Tint World®'s continuing success and growth."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

