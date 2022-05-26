Terranea Resort Invites Guests To Celebrate World Oceans Day

Southern California's luxury seaside escape offers guests a variety of ways to learn, support, and connect with nature throughout the month of June

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort invites guests and the community to immerse themselves in its rich natural habitat, spanning 102 acres and perched atop oceanfront coastal bluffs on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, with a variety of special offerings designed to educate, entertain, and explore the surrounding marine protected environment, in honor of World Oceans Day.

World Oceans Day serves as a significant annual event and an opportunity to unite the community in support for the sustainable management of the world's oceans and also raise awareness of the impact of individual actions on the ocean. Throughout June, guests may partake in eco-driven initiatives in partnership with Marine Mammal Care Center and International Bird Rescue, which bring awareness to the importance of protecting the ocean for all to enjoy.

STAY & GIVE

In honor of World Ocean's Day in June, Terranea celebrates its long-standing partnership with Marine Mammal Care Center and invites guests to support the organization throughout the month with a donation when booking their stay at www.Terranea.com. Based locally in San Pedro, Marine Mammal Care Center provides medical care and rehabilitation to injured or sick seals and sea lions throughout Los Angeles County and also releases them back into their natural habitat – often along Terranea's coastline.

KELP FOREST KAYAK TOUR WITH A MARINE BIOLOGIST

Join marine biologist and Chief Operations and Education Officer of Marine Mammal Care Center, Dave Bader, as he guides guests through an immerse experience along the California coastline, while also providing his wealth of knowledge of endangered cetaceans and the conservation of our local marine life. A portion of the proceeds from each tour will be donated to Marine Mammal Care Center. Ages 8 and up. Advanced reservations required. All equipment provided. Weather dependent. For reservations, please visit https://marinemammalcare.org/events/kayak/.

June 4 | 7:30am – 10:30am | $250 per person donated directly to Marine Mammal Care Center

KELP FOREST CLEANUP KAYAK TOUR

Kayak with a purpose and help maintain the coastline by collecting litter along the pristine Marine Protected Area of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Ages 8 and up. Advanced reservations required. All equipment provided. Weather dependent.

June 11 | 9:30am & 11:30am | $100 per person

EDUCATIONAL OCEAN ACTIVITIES

Learn about the ocean's fascinating sea creatures with the Marine Mammal Care Center and International Bird Rescue outside of Nelson's. Guests may participate in fun activities and donate in support of these vital organizations.

June 11 | 11:00am – 2:00pm | Nelson's

SEA HARVEST WORKSHOP

Join Terranea's award-winning chefs for an intimate sea salt and kelp tasting, paired with farm-fresh produce, signature crafted bites and sparkling ONEHOPE Wine, all while learning about the resort's sea harvesting process. Terranea's Sea Salt Conservatory is used to produce Terranea's own signature sea salt using local seawater from the Pacific Ocean and to cure locally grown and foraged kelp. Ages 21 and up. Advance reservations required at www.terranea.com/experiences.

June 11 | 10:00am | Sea Salt Conservatory | $80 per person

SELF-GUIDED NATURE WALK & SCAVENGER HUNT

Terranea is home to many beautiful species of native plants and animals. Explore the scenic property with a Self-Guided Nature Walk and learn more about the wildlife in the region, as well as the history of the resort. Ask about the Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt, and identify wildlife commonly seen at Terranea. Learn educational facts about the many beautiful plants and animals local to the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Fun for all ages. Both experiences contain many photo opportunities and are fun for all ages. Guests are encouraged to share photos using #Terranea.

June 1-30 | Map available at pointe discovery

CAPTAIN GRAY WHALE COOKIES

Dive into culinary imagination and learn about the local gray whale species while enjoying a delicious treat to-go. Guests may purchase the signature Captain Gray Whale cookies at sea beans.

June 1 - 30

For more information about Terranea and to make reservations, please visit terranea.com/celebrate or call (866) 261-5873.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. The resort offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and seasonal ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Adventure Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments.

