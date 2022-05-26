STUDIO71 TAPS NIELSEN FOR "ALWAYS ON" DIGITAL AD RATINGS

Digital Ad Ratings provides a comprehensive view of Studio71's audiences across its network

NEW YORK , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media company Studio71 and Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced an agreement where Studio71 will use Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) "Always On" measurement. The agreement enables Studio71 to run DAR in all 37 global markets where DAR is available.

Studio71 will use Nielsen's "Always On" DAR measurement to get a comprehensive view of its cross-channel networks, including connected TV (CTV). This will enable evaluation of the performance of advertising campaigns with independent, third-party, audience verification metrics and consistent persons-level reporting.

"Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings, widely adopted by advertisers, gives Studio71 more holistic insights and will demonstrate the true breadth of their inventory to fully showcase their value to media buyers, agencies and advertisers," said Kim Gilberti, SVP, Product Management, Nielsen. "Enabling 'Always On' measurement is critical for publishers because it expands visibility into their entire portfolio performance, leveraging data to drive more efficient media plans and, ultimately, a higher return on investment. It also makes it seamless for advertisers to enable measurement at scale."

Marketers who opt into "Always On" DAR measurement on Studio71 will have more impressions data to improve the ability to deliver ads to desired audiences, understand reach and manage frequency, and better understand the audience that sees the advertisement.

"Nielsen's 'Always On' DAR integration gives us the ability to continuously analyze and optimize demographic pockets within our ad inventory, and in turn we can more effectively use that data for media planning and targeting," said Tariq Abouddafar, SVP of Ad Platform Operations, Studio71. "This enables us to offer our clients even more efficiency by eliminating advertising waste. Since our integration, our partners have seen huge performance increases in reaching target audiences, all verified by Nielsen's leading measurement capabilities."

Agreements like this are another important step towards increased industry coverage which will be provided via Nielsen ONE , the forthcoming single source, cross-media measurement solution. The media industry needs comprehensive coverage across platforms, services and devices and measurement of all audiences, including CTV and streaming. Solutions like "Always On" DAR measurement will help Studio71, a digital first company, demonstrate the reach their network has for advertisers, and will allow Studio71 to compete for cross-media spend. Studio71's network runs across computer, mobile and CTV devices which emphasizes the importance of third-party cross-device monitoring and consistent persons-level reporting for the company.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

About Studio71

Studio71 is a global media company that produces and distributes premium, brand-safe content across all video platforms. The S71 content division produces thousands of original videos for Studio71's owned and operated channels, podcasts, and apps, and publishes over 1,800 partnered creator channels that generate over 13 billion monthly views across YouTube, Connected TVs, and social media platforms. The S71 sales division connects advertisers with Studio71's top digital creators for targeted media campaigns and custom branded content. A Red Arrow Studios company, Studio71 is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Berlin, New York, Toronto, and London.

