Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Okta, Inc. (OKTA) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Okta, Inc. ("Okta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OKTA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Okta securities between March 5, 2021 and May 22, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had inadequate cybersecurity controls; (ii) as a result, the Company's systems were vulnerable to data breaches; (iii) the Company ultimately did experience a data breach caused by a hacking group, which potentially affected hundreds of the Company customers; (iv) the Company initially did not disclose and subsequently downplayed the severity of the data breach; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business, financial condition, and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Okta you have until July 19, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

