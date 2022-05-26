The move further integrates the firm's practices to supercharge future growth

ATLANTA, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced Managing Director and Transformation Leader Navid Ahdieh as the Global Lead of its newly aligned Strategy and Management Consulting practices.

North Highland names Navid Ahdieh its Global Leader of Strategy and Management Consulting (PRNewswire)

This expanded role will see Ahdieh drive deeper integration and growth across the firm's people, competencies, services, strategic DEI objectives, and ways of working, ultimately bringing new and compelling value to the market.

"We're building a 'made for change' business at North Highland," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "As part of that, we understand the importance of changing little and often. Our aim is to continuously improve our business and client offerings, while giving our people the development opportunities they deserve.

"This crucial alignment of our practices further embeds our ability to model the same best-in-class ways of working that we advise to our clients, and I can't think of anyone better suited to lead this work than Navid."

As a global firm, North Highland understands the importance of diverse leadership and teams to its people, clients and prospective hires. Ahdieh's appointment is also noteworthy as the largest population of North Highland's workforce is now led by a person of color—progress that he, a first-generation Iranian American immigrant, is especially proud to share during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

"Being made for change means inspiring a culture of intentional flexibility," said Ahdieh. "The integration, scalability, and equity in opportunity this new alignment creates will inspire creativity and innovation across our Strategy and Management Consulting teams.

"For me, personally, this is also a very proud moment in our diversity, equity, and inclusion journey. It's a great step forward for North Highland and I'm proud to be a part of it."

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland) (PRNewswire)

