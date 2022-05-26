GLENNIS SOLUTIONS RECEIVES ONC HEALTH IT CERTIFICATION

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glennis Solutions announced today that its resident care software platform has achieved certification from the Office of the National Coordinator of Health Information Technology (ONC).

The certification enables senior living communities to share data on infectious diseases in an approved, standardized format with public health officials for reporting of potential outbreaks and to help fight future pandemics. The state of New Jersey was the first to require ONC certification.

"This certification applies nationally and ensures our customers will be able to easily comply with the ever-increasing requirements to share data with state health networks, as more and more states will soon follow New Jersey's lead," said Ali Sareea, chief technology officer of Glennis Solutions.

The ONC Health IT Certification Program is a voluntary certification program established by the ONC to provide for the certification of health IT. Requirements for certification are established by standards, implementation specifications and certification criteria adopted by the Secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

An authorized third party must conduct an assessment to ensure data is structured so that health information can be easily retrieved and transferred with certain privacy and security requirements.

SLI Compliance is the independent lab that evaluated Glennis software to ensure its recording, security, and information sharing capabilities meet ONC standards.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Glennis Solutions offers the only fully integrated cloud-based software suite specifically designed to serve the unique needs of the senior housing industry. Developed and used across more than 1,000 properties and more than 92,000 apartments spanning 46 U.S. states, Canada and the United Kingdom, each solution was designed to seamlessly manage the complex challenges faced by senior housing operators, residents, administrators, and their staff. Our mission is to provide solutions to the industry that promote the health and wellness of seniors and to deliver better outcomes for our customers. We develop solutions in partnership with our customers, their residents, employees, and partners. For more information, please visit www.glennissolutions.com.

