Geneva Financial Announces New Illinois Mortgage Branch Headed by Irma DeLeon

CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch location in Chicago, IL led by Branch Manager Irma DeLeon. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

"Geneva Financial operates as a perfect combination of culture and capability." Illinois Branch Manager Irma DeLeon stated. "This transition has allowed my team to continue meeting and exceeding our predicted goals while never once sacrificing our one-of-a-kind company culture. There is nothing else quite like it in the industry and we can't wait to see how our branch grows and develops with these new resources."

Based out of Chicago, IL, DeLeon and her team proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

With more that 25 years in the mortgage industry, Irma has built her branch around helping customers reach their home ownership dreams. And with her experience in strategic leadership and planning, DeLeon knew the move to Geneva Financial would create an opportunity for her branch to reach even more borrowers. Today, she strives to ensure that her customers complete the transaction feeling well informed and confident that they made the best financial decision possible when purchasing or refinancing.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

