aha! Flight Schedule Extended through Jan. 31, 2023

RENO, Nev., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced today it has extended its bookable flight schedules through Jan. 31, 2023 with added flights in select markets during the holidays.

As part of the schedule extension, aha! will increase winter frequencies between Palm Springs and Reno beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23. Additional flights have been added Thanksgiving weekend, Christmas and New Year's Eve as well as after New Year's to provide college students more flexibility to return to school after their holiday break.

"It's never too early to begin thinking about holiday travel plans and we're pleased to offer additional frequencies on key dates in popular markets," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit.

aha! currently provides nonstop flights between Reno-Tahoe and:

Bakersfield, Calif.

Eugene / Springfield, Ore.

Fresno / Yosemite, Calif.

Medford / Ashland, Ore.

Ontario / Los Angeles, Calif.

Pasco /Tri-Cities, Wash.

Redmond / Bend, Ore.

Spokane, Wash.

Palm Springs, Calif.

Fares as low as $39 for newly announced Santa Rosa flights

Nonstop service will also begin on July 14 to Santa Rosa, Calif. aha! is offering fares as low as $39 each way* for flights between the Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

For more information or to book a flight, visit www.flyaha.com or call the aha! contact center at 775-439-0888.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of regional airline experience. ExpressJet, including its leisure brand aha!, is focused on providing travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations. The company's services also include specialty charter flights and additional future routes. ExpressJet is owned by KAir Enterprises and its affiliates. www.expressjet.com

Introductory Fare Sale

*$39 airfare is one-way and includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare requires 60-day advance purchase, and travel dates and fares are limited. Note that additional fees apply for call center bookings, baggage, etc. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. See www.flyaha.com for full details of fare, restrictions, and charges.

