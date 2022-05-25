Synamedia acquires Utelly to boost Synamedia Go's content discovery capabilities

LONDON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced the acquisition of Utelly, a UK-based privately-owned content discovery platform provider with products targeted at the entertainment industry. Its offerings include metadata aggregation, search and recommendations, as well as content management and a content promotion engine.

Utelly's solution simplifies the complexity of users' content discovery across TV channels, on demand and multiple streaming services. Its SaaS-based technology is already pre-integrated with the Synamedia Go video platform and will now be embedded in the Go.Aggregate add-on pack to solve one of the major challenges viewers face: finding content across TV and apps on any screen. Utelly's technology achieves this through metadata aggregation, intelligent asset linking, AI and machine learning.

Utelly aggregates data in real-time from multiple metadata providers – pre-integrated with Gracenote, TiVo, IMDB, Netflix and 50 others. By unifying data and using AI to enrich sparse data sets, Utelly provides customers with search and recommendations that enhance viewers' content discovery experiences. The result is an increase in customers' Net Promoter Score (NPS), subscriber retention, and ARPU.

This acquisition strengthens the Synamedia Go offering and underlines a new phase of investment in Synamedia's portfolio of SaaS streaming solutions which also includes Synamedia Clarissa, Synamedia Iris, VIVID Workflow as a Service, and Synamedia OTT ServiceGuard.

Paul Segre, CEO of Synamedia, said, "Every day we hear from customers that metadata aggregation is an obstacle that is negatively impacting viewer engagement. Utelly was ahead of the curve in recognizing this and developing a SaaS solution that enables end users to find content across aggregated TV and video services. Its AI-powered solution eliminates the complexity of combining data from multiple metadata providers and is a great addition to our Synamedia Go streaming platform."

Romain Eude, Utelly founder and CEO said, "This acquisition is testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our tight knit team of developers who have put Utelly on the map. We look forward to the next step in Utelly's journey as we become part of the Synamedia family and embrace the new opportunities on a global scale."

We're trusted by over 200 video service providers to deliver, protect and monetize video content in an increasingly IP world. Synamedia's flexible incremental architecture provides a rapid, friction-free way to add, build and deploy cloud-based video services. Our award-winning portfolio also includes intelligence-led anti-piracy, advanced advertising, business analytics, broadband, and video network solutions and services. Synamedia's technology is in 320 million active devices and protects $70 billion in revenue annually. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky .

