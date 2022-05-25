RED ROVER® SEES EXPONENTIAL GROWTH JUST TWO YEARS AFTER ITS FOUNDING

Red Rover®'s growth makes innovative moving services accessible to more consumers in U.S. markets coast to coast

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2020, Red Rover® Moving and Storage has opened a total of 14 operating locations, bringing its services to three new markets this year alone. The company is expanding to meet consumer demand nationwide with plans to launch nine additional locations in 2022, using its innovative moving concept— Fetchable Storage®—to position itself as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the industry.

Starting with five locations in two markets, the company quickly entered another three and reached 11 locations in just one year. Red Rover® has grown its national footprint by expanding to the west coast this year with new facilities in Los Angeles and Denver. The company is experiencing significant growth with revenue for Q1 of 2022 increasing more than 400% compared to Q1 of 2021.

Red Rover® Founder Peter Warhurst—also the former founder of PODS—introduced the company as a means of making moving services available to customers on their terms. The firefighter turned serial entrepreneur came out of retirement for the third time to spearhead this business venture, making its booming growth no surprise with Warhurst's extensive industry knowledge backing the concept.

"We're thrilled to be opening a slew of additional facilities that meet customers where they need us," said Peter Warhurst, CEO and Founder of Red Rover®. "Moving is a task we all encounter at some point in our lives and Red Rover is proud to offer more convenient, affordable options that ultimately improve the user experience."

With the addition of its Charlotte, Boston and Waco, Texas, facilities in 2021, Red Rover® grew from just five locations servicing Tampa and Long Island to a total of 11 locations in five markets. This year, the company has opened locations in the Washington D.C., Los Angeles and most recently, Denver markets. Another four markets: Las Vegas, San Diego, Chicago and San Francisco are set to open in June, with locations servicing South Florida, Phoenix, Sacramento, Portland, Atlanta and Seattle slated to open by the end of the summer 2022.

Red Rover® created a new category in the marketplace known as Fetchable Storage®, offering a portable storage unit that is pre-loaded onto a truck for customers to pick up and operate free of charge. If the customer is moving outside the market, Red Rover® takes care of the transportation between locations. Another key differentiator for the company is its patent-pending proprietary ramp design that allows for back or sideloading, being especially valuable in urban neighborhoods where space is tight. The ramp is operated by a remote control to ensure customers don't struggle with lifting and maneuvering a heavy ramp—it's literally a push of a button. With the opening of its new facilities, Red Rover® can now service major areas for both local and long-distance moves.

About Red Rover

A new solution backed by over 200 years of expertise, Red Rover® is focused on providing moving and storage solutions that are more affordable and convenient than traditional rental trucks or portable storage. With our Fetchable Storage containers, you can pick up and drop off your containers at your convenience, no waiting on drivers and no hidden fees. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Red Rover® was founded by Peter Warhurst , who founded PODS® and is a renowned innovator in the moving and storage industry. For more information, please visit www.RedRovers.com .

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Henriksen| PRESS PR + Marketing

P: 407-233-9615

E: Sarah@pressmarketing.com

View original content:

SOURCE Red Rover® Moving and Storage