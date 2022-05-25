Paul Stamets to Present at LIFE ITSELF Event!

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned mycologist, Paul Stamets, will be speaking at the 2022 LIFE ITSELF event alongside thought leaders working at the intersection of health and medicine.

Renowned mycologist, Paul Stamets, will be speaking at the 2022 LIFE ITSELF event alongside thought leaders working at the intersection of health and medicine. (PRNewswire)

Renowned mycologist, Paul Stamets , will be presenting at the 2022 LIFE ITSELF event.

In partnership with CNN, LIFE ITSELF is an event that brings together experts and extraordinary thinkers across research, technology, government, business, and entertainment. Hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Medical Correspondent for CNN and Marc Hodosh, Co-Creator of TEDMED, the 2022 LIFE ITSELF event will unveil new products and ideas, while tackling challenging global topics.

Paul will be speaking along with celebrated thought leaders such as Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett and David A. Sinclair, Ph.D., among many others.

Considered an intellectual and industry leader in mycology, Paul has engaged in extensive medical research, authored several books, and discovered and named new species of mushrooms. He has received numerous awards including Invention Ambassador for the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the National Mycologist Award from the North American Mycological Association (NAMA), and the Gordon & Tina Wasson Award from the Mycological Society of America (MSA). Paul's work has even entered into popular culture with astromycologist "Lieutenant Paul Stamets" in the 'Star Trek: Discovery' series on CBS.

The visionary research and stewardship of Paul Stamets has led to significant breakthroughs revealing the power and potential of mushrooms and mushroom mycelium. Research by Paul and his team has led to innovative mycological solutions, including using mushroom extracts to help bees overcome colony collapse disorder, supporting immune systems, and most recently for neurological health.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For centuries, mushrooms have been trusted functional foods for supporting health. Host Defense preserves this wisdom of nature and expands its impact through cutting-edge modern research. To support your healthy lifestyle, trust Host Defense to bring only the best…From the Forest, to Our Farm, to You!™ (PRNewsfoto/Fungi Perfecti, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fungi Perfecti