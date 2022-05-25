ESG Book rebrands as it scales to become the global leader in sustainability data and technology

ESG Book rebrands from Arabesque S-Ray as part of growth plans to meet demand for sustainability solutions.

Incubated by Arabesque in 2018, ESG Book combines cutting-edge technology and research to make sustainability data more widely accessible across financial markets.

ESG Book's cloud-based sustainability solutions are used by many of the world's leading financial organisations, which collectively manage over $120 trillion .

The company's range of analytics, data, regulatory and scoring products will now be delivered through ESG Book's platform using secure SaaS technology.

LONDON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology, today announced the rebrand of the company from Arabesque S-Ray as it scales its services worldwide to meet fast-growing demand for sustainability solutions.

Processing over 15 million data points daily, ESG Book provides sustainability data for over 25,000 companies worldwide. Its cloud-based technology makes ESG data more widely available and comparable for market stakeholders, enables companies to be custodians of their own data, provides framework-neutral sustainability information in real-time, and promotes transparency.

The company's suite of analytics, regulatory and scoring products are available as data solutions, or can be delivered through ESG Book's platform using secure SaaS technology.

Dr Daniel Klier, CEO of ESG Book, said: "Six months ago, we launched ESG Book with a mission to fix a fundamental problem. Financial markets lack access to quality ESG data. Without transparent, consistent, and accessible data, capital cannot be directed towards more sustainable, higher impact assets."

"With over one hundred of the world's leading financial organisations today using ESG Book data, together with thousands of practitioners using our digital platform daily, it's clear that markets are ready for a new approach. That is why we are excited to unveil our new brand, and announce we are rebranding from Arabesque S-Ray to ESG Book. This decision reflects the evolution and growth of our company, as well as changing client demand, with ESG Book becoming the central marketplace for all our products."

To learn more about ESG Book, visit www.esgbook.com

About ESG Book

Arabesque S-Ray GmbH, now also trading as "ESG Book", is a global leader in sustainability data and technology. Incubated by Arabesque in 2018, ESG Book combines cutting-edge technology and proprietary research. ESG Book's wide range of cloud-based sustainability products and solutions are used by many of the world's leading financial organisations which collectively manage over $120 trillion. The company has offices in London, Frankfurt, Boston, Singapore, Delhi and Tokyo and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Europe and North America. www.esgbook.com

