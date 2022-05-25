Delivery and Return Logistics Platform Veho Expands Last-Mile Package Solution to Florida

E-commerce brands can now provide a premium last-mile experience to customers in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veho, the customer-first logistics platform that powers next-day delivery for e-commerce brands, has expanded its premium last-mile delivery and returns solution into Florida, with facilities now in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Orlando, with Tampa and Jacksonville set to open by the end of the year. The push into the Florida market enables Veho e-commerce partners to provide consistent and reliable next-day package delivery and doorstep returns to their customers, including real-time customer support, 99.9% on-time delivery rates, and an average 4.9 star customer rating.

Veho, a technology company that enables personalized next-day package delivery, today announced a $125 million Series A raise led by General Catalyst at a $1 billion valuation. (PRNewsfoto/Veho) (PRNewswire)

Veho will be adding hundreds of new full-time employees in Florida by the end of 2023 for the continued expansion and operation of the newly opened facilities, with thousands of independent driver-partners already using the Veho app to earn.

"As a company built around enabling brands to deliver best-in-class customer experience, we make sure to provide a high level of collaboration to our retail customers. This is why we are expanding our footprint specifically in areas where our customers see the biggest value. We are excited to bring our customer-centric delivery logistics platform to the Sunshine State," says Itamar Zur, co-founder and CEO of Veho.

With its company-operated facilities in-market, including sort centers and depots, Veho facilitates next-day delivery from a brand's distribution center all the way to customers' doors via its technology platform and a network of independent crowdsourced drivers. Veho provides a transparent and predictable earnings opportunity for driver-partners, with the ability for driver-partners to independently select routes. Veho's proprietary technology powers a platform that seamlessly matches demand for deliveries with driver-partners, enabling them to collect packages from Veho hubs and deliver them to consumers on dense last-mile routes—and even pick up returns from customer doorsteps at a customer's request.

"With our newest Veho hub in Orlando and several more planned to open this year, we aim to bring the delivery and returns experience enabled by the Veho platform to the majority of Floridians," says Chelsea Beyer, General Manager of Veho Southeast. "This expansion will bring excellent full-time jobs to Florida, as well as opportunity for new driver-partners."

Currently serving 19 cities in five major U.S. regions, Veho is rapidly expanding its platform to power premium, next-day package delivery and doorstep pickups around the country.

About Veho

Veho is a technology company that is revolutionizing logistics to enable fast, transparent, and personalized deliveries that increase customer satisfaction and drive customer lifetime value. For e-commerce brands, Veho's platform facilitates personalized delivery and returns that protects brands' premium experience from their warehouse to their customers' doorstep. By leveraging live customer communication, in-market warehouse locations and a dynamic marketplace to seamlessly match demand for deliveries with last-mile driver-partners, Veho provides e-commerce brands with a complete solution to make delivery a new competitive edge. For more information, please visit https://shipveho.com .

