Bureau Veritas Appoints Merrissa Pires as Vice President of People and Culture for North America

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas today announced Merrissa Pires has been appointed as Vice President of People and Culture for North America, effective immediately. Pires is responsible for leading human resources and strengthening corporate culture at Bureau Veritas for 6,500 employees in 160 locations across North America.

Merrissa Pires (PRNewswire)

Pires will advance the company's commitment to creating a culture centered in appreciation, safety, and, most of all, respect for its employees. Pires will report directly to Shawn Till, EVP and CEO of Bureau Veritas North America, whose goals also include embracing two-way communication with employees and taking measurable action to achieve diversity.

"Merrissa has a keen ability to engage and build trust while being transparent, which proves her unwavering passion and commitment to putting people first," said Shawn Till, EVP and CEO, Bureau Veritas, North America. "Her knowledge will be invaluable to the Bureau Veritas family as we seek to create a people-centered culture and humanize how we approach every aspect of our work."

In March, Bureau Veritas announced five key performance indicators (KPIs) that the organization will use to measure its success as it strives to become a global leader in corporate social responsibility. Among these is a commitment to ensuring that, by 2025, 35% of senior leadership positions at Bureau Veritas are occupied by women.

"I am excited to join Bureau Veritas as we write the next chapter in our 200-year legacy," said Merrissa Pires, Vice President of People and Culture, Bureau Veritas, North America. "Our work is powered by people who embody our company's mission of shaping a world of trust. In order for us to make meaningful progress, we must lead by example, and I am eager to shape a corporate culture where we put our people at the heart of what we do. Which will in turn drive the success of our business."

Pires comes to Bureau Veritas with more than fifteen years of human resources experience across various industries, including commercial, manufacturing, and research and development. Her vast experience in mergers and acquisitions, leadership and development, and change management, along with her ability to scale quickly, has fostered her passion for people.

Pires holds a B.A. in Communications from William Paterson University of New Jersey.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritasNA) and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Alison Underdown

+1 713 303 7483

alison.underdown@bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bureau Veritas