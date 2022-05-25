Balto Wins Talkdesk Digital Showdown Competition, Awarded $10K for Charity

ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto, the #1 real-time guidance platform for contact centers, won first place in the May 2022 Talkdesk Digital Showdown, a semi-annual competition run by Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies. The fast-paced event brings together six Talkdesk partners across two categories to demo their product for just three minutes to convince a live audience that they have the most innovative CX solution in the market today. The winner's charity of choice receives $10,000. Amanda Nelson, senior director of AppExchange communications & community at Salesforce, and Katie Rubak, director of partner marketing at Talkdesk, co-hosted the May 19 event.

"Three minutes is fast, but it proves how quickly our platform demonstrates value to customers."

Balto captivated the live audience by demoing its industry-leading real-time guidance platform, which helps contact center agents have winning conversations live on calls. Balto took the overall event vote after coming out on top in the preliminary round for the "elevating customer interactions" category.

Representing Balto was Pat Kerr, director of solutions engineering. "Talkdesk and the other contestants put on an exciting show," said Kerr. "Three minutes is fast, but it proves how quickly our platform demonstrates value to customers. We made an impression with the audience and clinched the win. More importantly, it's a win for our charity, LaunchCode."

LaunchCode is a St. Louis-based nonprofit creating economic opportunity through free, accessible tech training and job placement serving individuals historically shut out of the industry. The Talkdesk donation on behalf of Balto will go towards LaunchCode's JusTech initiative, which is dedicated to helping currently incarcerated individuals build technology skills, to work as software developers upon release from prison. Balto chose LaunchCode as its charity of choice as the two organizations have enjoyed a long standing partnership. Many Balto employees are LaunchCode alumni.

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize donation from Talkdesk, Balto also contributed its own $5,000 donation, bringing the total donation amount for LaunchCode to $15,000.

Balto also recently announced the launch of its suite of conversation excellence solutions on Talkdesk® AppConnect™, enabling businesses to seamlessly combine Real-Time Guidance, Real-Time Coaching, and Real-Time QA with their existing Talkdesk CX CloudTM solution.

Talkdesk customers can learn how Balto can improve their contact center's performance by visiting the company's listing on Talkdesk AppConnect.

About Balto

Balto guides agents to say the right thing on every call. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's AI-powered Real-Time Guidance, Real-Time Coaching, and Real-Time QA to increase sales conversions, prevent costly compliance mistakes, and improve customer experience. Founded in 2017 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Balto has transformed contact center operations and guided over 125+ million conversations worldwide. Balto.ai

