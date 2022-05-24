TradePMR Annual Conference Returns: SYNERGY22 Unleashed

Registered Investment Advisors converge on SYNERGY22 in Orlando, Fla. in record numbers.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), will kick off its signature conference SYNERGY22 Unleashed, on Wednesday May 25 through Friday, May 27 at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The event marks the return of the annual conference that gathers Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) from across the country with some of the wealth management industry's top technology and service providers for the first time since 2019.

Registered Investment Advisors converge on SYNERGY22 in Orlando, Fla. in record numbers.

"During the pandemic, TradePMR was fortunate to help numerous RIAs transition to our Fusion platform and for some – SYNERGY22 is the first opportunity for us to meet in person. We are excited to gather and celebrate the successes of RIAs," said TradePMR CEO and Founder, Robb Baldwin. "This year's SYNERGY theme is 'Unleashed,' which we feel is a perfect fit after the constraints we've all felt over the past couple years. The conference will focus on providing RIAs with the technology, service, and insights to unleash their potential, unleash their ambition, and ultimately unleash their growth."

The conference agenda is filled with sessions hosted by TradePMR team members, successful RIAs, and keynote speakers that are leaders of their respective industries. SYNERGY22 attendees will see keynote sessions, including;

This broad slate of guest speakers will aim to provide outside perspective into the challenges and opportunities facing RIAs today. In addition to these sessions taking place throughout the week, the conference will feature a private concert from Ken Block and Drew Copeland from TradePMR's hometown, Gainesville, Fla.-based band, Sister Hazel

"While much has changed since our last SYNERGY conference in 2019, one thing has not: our commitment to providing RIAs with advanced technology backed by white-glove service," said Scott Victoria, Chief Operating Officer at TradePMR. "Our team has a number of updates in the works that we can't wait to share with our advisors throughout the week. We couldn't pick a better place to showcase the future of TradePMR, and how our team is working tirelessly to support RIAs across the country."

This year's event is sponsored by FirstClearing, Adhesion Wealth, Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS), AdvisorEngine, Benjamin, Black Diamond, Preferred Capital Securities (PCS), Advyzon, CalSurance, D.A. Davidson, Markel, Millennium Trust Company, Myriad Advisor Solutions, Redtail, RightSize Solutions, Riskalyze, Starkweather & Shepley, SumRidge Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), FP Transitions, Morningstar, Addepar, and Broadridge.

For more information about the SYNERGY conference including the complete list of speakers and full agenda, visit synergy.tradepmr.com.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

John DiJulius, Allison Schrager, Grant Hill, Joel Bruckenstein, John O'Connell, Ken Block, and Drew Copeland are not affiliated with TradePMR.

SYNERGY22 sponsors listed are not affiliated with TradePMR.

