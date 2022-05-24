THE KESSLER COLLECTION REVEALS PLANS FOR $150 MILLION+ MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT, EXPANDING NORTH CAROLINA FOOTPRINT

ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kessler Collection, a portfolio of 12 artistically inspired boutique hotels, continues expansion throughout the Southeast announcing a $150 million+ small scale mixed-use village development in Cashiers, N.C., designed by architect and town planner Christian B. Sottile.*

Focused on the conservation and preservation of the town's character, Cashiers East Village is set to break ground in 2023 and will leave about one-third of the property open for greenspace and parkland. The 24.5-acre development will incorporate diverse accommodations including a boutique lodge, mountain cottages and luxurious glamping cabins, as well as two full-service restaurants with a rooftop bar, a café, high-end shopping, art spaces, an event pavilion and residential village anchored by a retail and community center – Cashiers Hall. Cashiers Hall will feature commercial and retail space to support local businesses, such as honey makers, farmers and artisans. Bringing to life the history of Cashiers, it will also have educational experiences such as narrations by local farmers and community members, telling the rich stories of the region, along with photography displays. It will also offer small-scale restaurant space and an event lawn for outdoor exhibitions, art shows and special events.

"Along with community members and key stakeholders we worked diligently with, I am thrilled for The Kessler Collection to bring a destination resort with art, music and culinary adventures to the mountain charm of Cashiers, N.C.," said Mark Kessler, President and COO of The Kessler Collection. "Everything we do is uniquely tailored to the community we are in, and The Kessler Collection plans to honor the existing landscape of Cashiers while providing an elevated resort experience."

The project connects the expanded mixed-use village, the Ramble Greenway Trail, and the Village Green – a lively 13.2-acre public park located within the heart of Cashiers'– all while preserving the unique character of the mountain village and the lush, forested hillside resources that define its image and identity.

With an estimated completion date of the first phase in 2025, East Village will be the brand's sixth property located in the Carolinas, alongside sister hotels, Grand Bohemian Hotel Asheville, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte, Grand Bohemian Hotel Charleston, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville (September 2022) and a historic restoration of the Elks Building in New Bern (slated to open mid 2024). The Kessler Collection spans across Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Cashiers East Village will follow the recently debuted Plant Riverside District, Savannah's Entertainment District, a $375 million project expanding the city's iconic riverfront and the largest redevelopment in the history of Savannah's National Historic Landmark District.

One of the Southeast's premier resort destinations, Cashiers is widely known for its historic village, mountain elegance, elevated dining and shopping, the finest club lifestyles and breathtaking natural beauty and activities such as kayaking, mountain biking and fly fishing.

About The Kessler Collection

The Kessler Collection's portfolio of passionately created and artistically inspired boutique hotels boasts chic design, luxurious accommodations, enriching ambiance and intuitive service. Whether visiting properties in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, each hotel's exquisite art, music and cultural influences are deliberately approachable. Designed to inspire mystique and to encourage unforgettable experiences, Kessler guests are immersed in redefined Bohemian luxury, from a cutting-edge downtown icon to a premier luxury lodge, Savannah's entertainment destination and an elite ski lodge. The Kessler Collection was the founding member of the Marriott Autograph Collection, introduced with seven Autograph Collection branded hotels. Each property is a bold, original hotel carefully created with style and the individualist traveler in mind. For more information about The Kessler Collection, please visit kesslercollection.com or call 888.472.6312.

*Sottile has won several national accolades, including the Global Award for Excellence from the Urban Land Institute on a decade-long redevelopment, Plant Riverside District in Savannah.

