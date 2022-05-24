InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Lift Heavy Items with an ATV/Truck (DAL-148)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an effortless way to lift a heavy and awkward-shaped object," said an inventor, from Lancaster, Texas, "so I invented the SCORPION 2020. My design enables you to move a deer, marine engine, compressor or other heavy object in a safe and time-saving manner."

The invention provides an improved way to lift heavy items with an ATV or truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually lift heavy items. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to reduce physical strain and potential injuries. The invention features a portable design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for the owners of ATV's and trucks. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

