F.N.B. Corporation Named a Standout Commercial Bank for Commitment to ESG

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that it has been named to Coalition Greenwich's inaugural list of Standout Commercial Banks for Demonstrating Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Principles and Values. FNB was one of only nine banks in the country to receive the recognition.

To identify the standout banks, Coalition Greenwich, formerly Greenwich Associates, asked more than 20,000 small business and middle market executives to assess their banks' commitment to ESG. The banks that received the most consistently excellent ratings were named to the list.

"Corporate responsibility, including ESG, is a vital cultural and strategic priority for FNB," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "It is an honor to be recognized for our commitment, which is evident in the wide range of investments and initiatives we have implemented to foster sustainable, responsible business practices and champion economic and social equality in our communities."

The recent Coalition Greenwich recognition adds to the extensive list of third-party accolades FNB has received for its work to benefit stakeholders and communities throughout its footprint. Among other distinctions, FNB repeatedly has appeared on JUST Capital's list of America's Most Just Companies, earned multiple awards for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, and achieved the highest possible Community Reinvestment Act rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. To learn more, visit FNB's Awards & Recognition webpage.

For a comprehensive overview of FNB's community commitment and ESG practices, please review its Corporate Responsibility Report.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

