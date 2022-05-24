Dina Appoints Dr. Mary Naylor to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health tech company Dina today announced the appointment of Mary D. Naylor, PH.D., RN, FAAN, to its board of directors.

Dina powers the future of home-based care. We are an AI-powered care-at-home platform and network that can activate and coordinate multiple home-based service providers, engage patients directly, and unlock timely home-based insights that increase healthy days at home. The platform creates a virtual experience for the entire healthcare team so they can communicate with each other--and help patients and families stay connected--even though they may not physically be under the same roof. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Naylor is the Marian S. Ware Professor in Gerontology and Director of the NewCourtland Center for Transitions and Health at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing.

To download a photo of Dr. Mary Naylor, click here.

She is the architect of the Transitional Care Model (TCM), a care management approach that is used worldwide to improve older adults' experience with care and health outcomes, while decreasing use of costly health services.

"Dr. Naylor's mission to better enable acute transitions for people at a vulnerable time, and set them up for long-term success, takes on greater urgency as care continues to move into the home and community," said Dina CEO Ashish V. Shah. "Dr. Naylor is a world-renowned thought leader, an advocate for patients and family caregivers, and she will be an exceptional addition to our board."

For more than two decades, Dr. Naylor has led a multidisciplinary team of clinical scholars and health services researchers in generating and disseminating research findings designed to enhance the care and outcomes of chronically ill older adults and their family caregivers.

"As a researcher, what excites me about Dina is that we can use home-based insights to continually improve care and respond quickly to prevent significant problems from getting worse," she said. "With more services being delivered at home, it's imperative to figure out how to integrate technology to address complex health and social needs and identify new needs as they emerge."

Dr. Naylor says technology can also play a role in addressing the massive shortage of direct care providers. "I believe we can use technology to accelerate their reach and create roles that are more satisfying and make a bigger contribution," she said.

Dr. Naylor is the recipient of AcademyHealth's Distinguished Investigator Award, a recognition of significant and lasting contributions to the field of health services research. She was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2005. She completed six-year terms as a commissioner on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), board member of the National Quality Forum, and member of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality's National Advisory Council. Dr. Naylor is a member of the National Academy of Medicine's Leadership Consortium on Value & Science-Driven Health System and co-chairs the Consortium's Culture Inclusion & Equity Action Collaborative. Dr. Naylor also is a member of the RAND Health Advisory Board and the Institute for Health Improvement's Scientific Advisory Group.

She will be an independent member of the board and joins the following board members: Ashish V. Shah, CEO and co-founder; David Coyle, co-founder; T. Scott Law, Jr., Meridian Street Capital; and Sean Dowling, Osage Venture Partners.

Company Milestones

Dr. Naylor's appointment follows several key milestones for the company:

Tim Coulter was promoted to president, overseeing the implementation of the company's growth strategy. Coulter continues to serve as Dina's chief operations officer, a role he has held for the past six years. Last month,was promoted to president, overseeing the implementation of the company's growth strategy. Coulter continues to serve as Dina's chief operations officer, a role he has held for the past six years.

digital platform partner for its Hospital Joint Ventures and Health Plan value-based care partnerships. The company added new customers and completed major customer expansions, including BAYADA Home Health Care, where Dina was selected as thefor its Hospital Joint Ventures and Health Plan value-based care partnerships.

Inc. Magazine as one of the top 40 fastest-growing companies in the Midwest Region following significant growth in revenue and team members. The company was recognized byMagazine as one of the top 40in the Midwest Region following significant growth in revenue and team members.

About Dina

Dina powers the future of home-based care. We are a care-at-home platform and network, and support hospitals and health systems, ACOs, and health plans as they transition to home-centered care. Our technology is used to efficiently transition people home or to another post-acute setting after a hospitalization; activate medical and non-medical in-home services; remotely monitor people in between visits to help them stay home safely; and assess new types of home-based data to identify risks and inform care plans. For more information, visit www.dinacare.com .

Media Contacts:

Monica Ginsburg, Dina

773-251-4845

mginsburg@dinacare.com

Philip Anast, Amendola (for Dina)

312-576-6990

panast@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dina