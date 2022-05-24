ConvergeOne Names Omar Bhatti President, Services Organization

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration and digital modernization solutions, announced that Omar Bhatti, former Vice President and General Manager at GDIT Technology Shared Services, will join ConvergeOne as President, Services Organization, effective today.

Bhatti brings over 15 years of leadership experience in the professional services industry, with a history of growing partnerships that create resilient ecosystems across a full range of next-generation IT services. He is laser-focused on supporting customers to meet and exceed the demands of today while laying the groundwork for their transformation journey.

In his prior role at GDIT Technology Shared Services, Bhatti led a team of over 2,500 team members charged with utilizing innovative technologies and differentiated processes to deliver professional and managed services across State & Local, Federal Civilian, Intelligence, and Department of Defense customers. These services included customer engagement and collaboration, network solutions, cloud services, cyber operations, IT service management, and robotic process automation development. Bhatti has also held executive positions at CSC and Accenture.

"I am thrilled to welcome Omar to the ConvergeOne leadership team," said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ConvergeOne. "Omar holds a proven track record of helping customers to operationalize their technology modernization strategies. His industry expertise and leadership align with the needs of our customers and will strengthen our ability to drive growth and connect people with their purpose."

"I am honored to join ConvergeOne as President, Services Organization," said Bhatti. "It is a privilege to become part of a proven, purpose-driven team that delivers world-class technology solutions and services to support customer business outcomes."

Bhatti holds a bachelor's degree in finance from George Mason University and actively supports community STEM initiatives.

Paul K. Maier is retiring from his role as President, Services Organization, at ConvergeOne. He has been with the company since 2012.

"I am thankful to Paul for his outstanding contributions to ConvergeOne and our services organization and portfolio for over a decade. His leadership, passion to delight customers and strategic vision have been integral to our ongoing success. Paul will remain with the company through the summer to ensure a smooth transition," said McKenna.

