OpenView Products Announces New Executive Leadership

STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenView Products, LLC ("OpenView"), a leading regional provider of high quality, custom vinyl windows and doors for residential and multi-family homes throughout the United States, today announced that Michael Kutay has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kutay's employment with OpenView will commence in late May.

Mr. Kutay has more than 30 years of management experience, including 20 years of executive and operational execution at national manufacturing companies, most recently as President of American Wheatley HVAC Products and Carlson Company. Prior to that, Mr. Kutay served as President of Thermo-Tech Windows and Doors LLC, a vinyl window manufacturer in St. Cloud, MN, which he lead through two separate private equity sponsored acquisitions that occurred in 2015 and 2018.

"We are excited to have Michael join OpenView having identified him as the correct leader for our next stage of growth and the continued integration of our window brands: Hayfield Window and Door; Richlin Window and Door; and Showcase Window and Door," said Christopher Ayala, Managing Director of Drum Capital Management, the private equity sponsor of OpenView. "Michael's success as an operational leader at Thermo-Tech, Winco Window Company and Windsor Windows and Doors demonstrates his unique skill set and will strengthen our company's commitment to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers."

"I am very excited to be joining the OpenView team," said Michael Kutay. "OpenView is a great business supported by excellent brand well recognized in their respective markets. I am already impressed with the management team, employees, quality products and diverse, long-standing customers. With our investor support lead by Drum Capital, we will continue to implement best-in-class operations while growing our brands across the country."

In connection with the hiring of Mr. Kutay, OpenView Products will strategically locate its headquarters to Houston, Texas beginning with the opening of a new 130,000 sq. ft. production facility in June 2022.

Mr. Kutay received a MBA from Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, WV and a BS in Industrial Engineering from West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV.

About OpenView Products

OpenView Products, LLC, founded in 2020, is a leading regional provider of high quality, custom vinyl windows and doors for residential and multi-family homes throughout the United States. OpenView owns Hayfield Window and Door and Richlin Window and Door, each acquired in August 2019 and Showcase Window and Door, acquired in November 2020. www.openviewproducts.com

About Drum Capital Management

Drum Capital Management is a boutique investment firm focused on private equity opportunities in the lower middle market. Based in Stamford, CT, Drum is a diversified private equity asset management that has invested more than $1.5B of capital throughout its 18-year history across equity and credit securities. Drum has decades of operating and investing experience in various commercial industries in North America. www.drumcapital.com

