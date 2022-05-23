Inventhelp Inventor Develops a Specialty Device Used to Prevent the Spread of Illness (CHK-147)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way for venues to take the temperature of individuals without having to touch them," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., so I invented the HARRIS VIRUS DEVICE. My touch-free design is easy to operate and it could help to create a covid-free environment by testing all individuals who enter a specific and designated space. It also allows a person to digitally scan or test themselves for added safety."

This touch-free device is designed to filter out those who are sick so that everyone entering a venue or office does not spread sickness and disease. In doing do, it would automatically test an individual's temperature, examine the nostril and other methods of determining one's condition. As a result, it helps to speed up the process of testing individuals who may be sick, especially when dealing with large amounts of people. It also helps businesses and other venues to reopen in a safe manner. This device is easy to operate, reliable, effective, and adaptable to different applications. It is ideal for use in any office, stadium, building, or facility.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

