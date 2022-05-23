Broadridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that it will be participating at two upcoming investor events.

J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – Boston, Massachusetts

Date and Time: May 25, 2022, at 1:10 PM ET

Company Speaker: Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast: Will be available on the Company's Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference – New York City

Date: June 7, 2022

Broadridge Chief Financial Officer Edmund Reese and Head of Investor Relations Edings Thibault will host investor meetings.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us please visit broadridge.com.

Investors

W. Edings Thibault Sean Silva Investor Relations Investor Relations (516) 472-5129 332) 213-6371



Media

Gregg Rosenberg

Corporate Communications

(212) 918-6966



View original content:

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.