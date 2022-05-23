Acasti Pharma Inc. Retains Lytham Partners to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

LAVAL, QC, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST) ("Acasti"; the "Company"), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company with drug delivery technologies and drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases, has retained one of the industry's leading investor relations firms, Lytham Partners, LLC, to lead a strategic investor relations and shareholder communication program.

Acasti Pharma Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company with drug delivery technologies and drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. (PRNewswire)

For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has created a highly diverse network of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications. In addition to their relationships with many of the industry's most respected institutional investors, Lytham Partners has spent the past two decades creating an integrated platform enabling far-reaching exposure to investors in a consistent and in-depth format including the Lytham Partners Investor Conference Series. This platform includes a communications and positioning approach that is streamlined via press releases, conference calls, investor presentations, corporate profiles, corporate access, and websites.

Jan D'Alvise, Acasti's CEO, commented, "Over the last 12 months, Acasti has made great strides advancing our three primary drug candidates, including last week's announcement that our lead drug candidate, GTX-104 for the treatment of Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), met all its planned study endpoints. We are now working with our clinical/regulatory advisors to finalize our proposed study design and protocol for the Phase 3 Safety Study of GTX-104. The safety study is expected to be the final step required to seek regulatory approval under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway before submitting a New Drug Application to the FDA."

D'Alvise expanded, "Given the progress we have made, we believe the time is appropriate to expand our visibility throughout the institutional investment community. Lytham Partners has an impressive track record working with companies at our stage of development to underscore our messaging, expand our investor base, and enact best practices to our investor communications program."

Robert Blum, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lytham Partners, LLC, said, "Jan and the team at Acasti Pharma have done an exceptional job of moving three assets through the clinic with a number of potential near-term value creation points on the horizon. We look forward to introducing the Company to our platform of investors, while instituting best practices within their communications program, and keeping shareholders apprised of the developments taking place at the company."

Acasti will be participating in the Lytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference being held virtually on June 21-22. Please visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual for additional information on meeting opportunities and presentations.

The investor relations services agreement with Lytham Partners (the "Agreement") is for an indeterminate term and may be terminated by Acasti Pharma at any time upon 30 days' notice. Under the terms of the Agreement, Lytham Partners will receive a monthly fee of US$9,500 and eligible expenses will be reimbursed. The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange.

To sign up for alerts on Acasti Pharma, please email or call Robert Blum at ACST@lythampartners.com or 602-889-9700.

About Acasti

Acasti Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST) is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company with drug delivery technologies and drug candidates addressing rare and orphan diseases. Acasti's novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery—all which could help to increase treatment compliance and improve patient outcomes.

Acasti's three lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which provide the assets with seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States, and additional intellectual property protection with over 40 granted and pending patents. Acasti's lead clinical assets target underserved orphan diseases:

(i) GTX-104, an intravenous infusion targeting Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull;

(ii) (ii) GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray targeting Ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), a progressive, neurodegenerative genetic disease that primarily affects children, causing severe disability, and for which no treatment currently exists; and

(iii) (iii) GTX-101, a topical spray, targeting Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN), a persistent and often debilitating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage from the varicella zoster virus (shingles), which may persist for months and even years.

For more information, please visit: https://www.acastipharma.com/en.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events

or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acasti Pharma Inc.